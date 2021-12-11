Health Information Exchange Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis & Industry Growth by Forecast to 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 1227.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.4%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis, the global Health Information Exchange market was valued at USD 1227.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2552.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.4%. health information exchange (HIE) is the electronic transformation of healthcare concerned data among medical facilities, health information organizations, companies that require and govern the exchange of this data. Electronic HIE allows healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and patients to suitably access and securely share a patient’s vital medical information electronically thus, improving the speed, quality, safety and cost of patient care. While HIE typically refers to the act of exchanging information between two or more healthcare organizations or providers, it may also refer to an organization that is responsible for facilitating the exchange. The purpose of HIE is to promote the appropriate and secure access and retrieval of a patient's information to improve the cost, quality, safety and speed of patient care. The demand for electronic HIE among care professionals is growing along worldwide efforts to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of health care delivery, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the health information exchange market.

Services of the health information exchange market intends to help its providers to reduce medication and medical errors, eliminate unnecessary paper work, provide caregivers with clinical decision support tools for more effective treatment, improve public health monitoring and reporting, improve healthcare quality and reduce healthcare costs.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Health Information Exchange market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Health Information Exchange market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

GE, eClinicalWorks, Siemens AG, Orion Health, Medicity, IBM Corporation, CareEvolution, Cerner Corporation, RelayHealth Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc

Key findings from the report

• In the implementation model segment of health information exchange, the hybrid model segment is estimated to grow at a profitable rate due to the linked benefits, such as improved patient care delivery and enhanced operational efficiency of the practices

• Based on the applications, the internal interfacing segment is the fastest growing segment with a growing CAGR of 10.1% in the health information exchange market during the forecast period. Internal interfacing is presumed to propel the demand for the health information exchange market

• North America dominated the health information exchange market at a market share of 44.4% owing to the existence of enormous companies, supportive settlement policies, and the increasing implementation of HER

• GE and Microsoft have announced plans to create a joint venture that will enable care teams to improve quality, performance and the patient experience. The new partnership will deliver something truly different: the industry's first solution focused on enabling population health management to alter the economics of health and wellness

• The National Rural Health Resource Center has made available a set of practical HIE resources to assist providers in understanding and implementing Health Information Exchange

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of over 10.6% during the forecast period in the health information exchange market due to the rising disposable income levels, the increased awareness levels amongst healthcare practitioners regarding the healthcare information exchange systems

• HIE enables patient engagement, offering patients an electronic copy of their medical information that they can share with their healthcare providers. Research has also found that HIE use can improve patient-provider communication and patient satisfaction

For the purpose of this study, the HIE market is segmented on the basis of application, implementation model, solution type, exchange setup type and regions:

Application outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Web Portal Development

• Internal Interfacing

• Workflow Management

• Others

Implementation model outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Centralized

• Decentralized

• Hybrid

Solution type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Portal-Centric

• Platform-Centric

• Messaging-Centric

Exchange set up (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Private HIE

• Public HIE

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Health Information Exchange Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Health Information Exchange Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global Health Information Exchange market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Health Information Exchange industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

