Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market to surpass US$ 7.7 Billion by 2025 | Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holding Inc,
Orthopedic trauma is a medical condition that is caused by injuries mainly affecting the human skeletal system thereby, restricting smooth mobility of the person. It can be cause from simple fracture to severe life threatening injuries due to accidents or other fatal incidences. Orthopedic trauma consist of multiple broken bones across different parts of the body such as hand (humerus, radius, and ulna), leg (Femur, Tibia, and fibula), feet (Tarsals, Metatarsals, and Phalanges), shoulder (clavicle and scapula), and brain that involve extensive reconstructive surgery. Screws, plate system, nail system, special implants (internal fixator devices), and external fixator devices are important orthopedic trauma devie. These devices are commonly made of titanium and stainless steel.
The global orthopedic trauma devices market was valued at US$ 4.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2017–2025).
Major players present in orthopedic trauma devices market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holding Inc., Smith & Nephew, Biomet, Inc, DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company). Other prominent players are Braun Melsungen AG, Arthrax, Inc., Medtronic Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Orthofix International, NuVasive, and Conmed Corporation.
Increasing number of orthopedic trauma cases is driving growth of orthopedic trauma devices market
Growing number of trauma associated with road accidents and other causes is propeling growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market. According to Global Burden of Disease report published by Lancet in 2015, road injuries is one of leading cause amongst 20 causes of the disease burden worldwide. Rising number of fall injuries is also expected to boost orthopedic trauma devices market, as often fall injury causes dislocation and breakage of bones, which may require surgical procedure. According to World Health Organization (WHO) factsheet in 2018, each year there are around 37.3 million falls, which requires medical attention whereas estimated 646,000 individuals die from falls globally every year. Increasing geriatric population would also support growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market, as people in this age group are more prone to bone fractures, because of fall injury and other orthopedic complications. According to a WHO factsheet, 2018, adults older than 65 years of age suffer from the greatest number of fatal falls. According to United Nation report titled World Population Prospect -the 2017 revision, global population of people aged over 60 years would rise from 962 million to 1.3 billion by 2030, which in turn could be a leading factor for increasing demand for orthopedic trauma device, over the forecast period.
Rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis and orthopedic sports injury is also augmenting growth of the orthopedic trauma devices market
According to Arthritis Foundation report titled Arthritis, an estimated 91.2 million people in the U.S. are suffering from arthritis, whereas, 54.4 million people amongst this are diagnosed arthritis by doctors.
Growing number of people are opting for some of the other sport, due to rising awareness about one’s health. This has led to increasing number of injuries associated with sport. These injuries are could be fractures and bone dislocation that need to be corrected with orthopaedic trauma devices. According to statistics by American Academics of Pediatrics, 775,000 children aged 14 years and younger are admitted in hospital emergency rooms for sports-related injuries each year.
