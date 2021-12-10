U.S. Uterine Fibroid Treatment Market to Showcase CAGR of 3.0% Hit US$ 298.5 Mn by 2028

Uterine fibroid is a harmless uterine tumor made up of smooth muscle that can be located on the uterine wall.

Uterine fibroid is a harmless uterine tumor made up of smooth muscle that can be located on the uterine wall, inside the uterine wall, or can adhere to the uterine wall. Uterine fibroid can develop as a single tumor or in clusters, causing pelvic discomfort, heavy menstrual flow, and increased urination. Uterine fibroids affect around half of all women, leading to a rise in the number of hysterectomy procedures (the elimination of the uterus).

Women who have a family history of fibroids are more likely to acquire uterine fibroid. The uterine fibroid forms and grows in response to the hormone oestrogen, which is naturally generated in the body. Due to technology developments, a variety of uterine fibroid treatments are now available on the market, including minimally invasive surgical treatments that assist limit the growth of uterine fibroid. Surgery and medicines can be used to cure uterine fibroid. Surgical options comprise hysterectomy, cryosurgery, myomectomy, uterine artery embolization, and uterine artery embolization.

Drivers

In the U.K., approximately 30,929 individuals were confirmed with uterine fibroid by hospital doctors in the years 2012–2013, which is projected to fuel the growth of the global uterine fibroid treatment devices market. As per the National Uterine Fibroids Foundation, approximately 12 hysterectomies were conducted every 10 minutes in the U.S. in 2010, with about 600,000 hysterectomies executed yearly, of which about 170,000 – 300,000 were performed due to uterine fibroids, indicating that the global uterine fibroid treatment devices market will grow in the coming years.

Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 53,028 women in the U.S. were detected with uterine cancer in 2014, supporting the rise of uterine fibroid therapy. The global uterine fibroid treatment devices market is projected to expand due to advancements in uterine fibroid therapy, such as minimally invasive fibroid treatment. Sonablate 450 was authorized by the FDA in 2015 for use by SonaCare Medical. This device is primarily used to ablate prostatic tissue using trans-rectal High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU).

Regional Analysis

Due to the growing frequency of uterine fibroid in women in the U.S., North America is projected to dominate the global uterine fibroid treatment devices market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an approximate 9,727 women in the U.S. died of uterine cancer in 2014, driving increasing demand for uterine fibroid therapy.

Driven by the rising healthcare awareness among the population in nations such as China and India, the Asia Pacific zone is anticipated to see a substantial increase in uterine fibroid therapy in the coming years. In the near term, advancements in uterine fibroid treatment such as minimally invasive therapy, embolization process, myomectomy, and hysterectomy are likely to boost the growth of the global uterine fibroid treatment devices market. MyoSure by Hologic, which has obtained the CE Mark in Europe, is a minimally invasive hysteroscopic treatment method that allows for the rapid and easy elimination of tissue, such as fibroids and polyps.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing in the global uterine fibroid treatment devices market are CooperSurgical, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Inc., Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Advanced Surgical Concepts, PLLC, Stryker Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Olympus Corporation, Hologic, Inc., and Ethicon.

