Middle East Flooring and Carpet Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 5.3 % till 2028

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring and carpet are important components of any home, and they can also be found in other industries such as aviation, vehicles, and aerospace. Wood, polymer staple fibres, carpets and rugs, vinyl sheets, and ceramic tiles are the primary components of flooring and carpets.Today, there are many different types of flooring and carpet to choose from. Hardwood, cork, linoleum, bamboo, and various fabrics are the most frequent. Hardwoods are the hardest and most durable, and they come in a wide range of colours, patterns, and stains. Cork flooring are also popular since they are less expensive than other materials. Carpeting can be costly, however laminate floors are usually less expensive and come in a variety of high-end and mid-range quality designs.

Between 2021 and 2028, the Middle East Flooring and Carpet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent, from US$ 7,484.40 Mn in 2020 to US$ 11,292.1 Mn in 2028.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Al Sorayai Group (Saudi Arabia),Abdullatif Carpets (Saudi Arabia),Al Mira Carpet Factory (Saudi Arabia),Abu Dhabi National Carpet Factory (UAE),Mac Carpet (Egypt) ,Prado Egypt for Carpet (Egypt) ,Gheytaran Carpet (Iran) ,Oriental Weavers (Egypt),Standard Carpets Ind.LLC.,Saida Carpets (Jordan),Dormina (Turkey),, Mohawk Industries,Interface Middle East ,Beaulieu Flooring,Tarkett S.A.,Balta Group,Shaw Industries Group, Inc...



The expansion of the Middle East Flooring and Carpet market is being fueled by an increase in construction activity in the region. According to data released at the inauguration of The Big 5 Construct Egypt, Egypt was the third largest projects market in the MENA region in 2020, with contract wins totaling $14.9 billion.The availability of replacements, on the other hand, is likely to stifle the Middle East Flooring & Carpet market's expansion.



