KVM and PRO AV Market Adoption Of New Technology Innovation in New Era | Herman ProAV, Samsung, Vistacom, Biamp, Cypress

KVM and PRO AV is a solution that is fast gaining traction among both consumers and companies. Advances in high-definition television technology are changing the way professional visual, or Pro AV, video equipment is used in business settings to communicate, collaborate, produce, and promote. Many business owners and entrepreneurs are realizing that high-resolution video equipment can be used to add a professional touch to almost any event or presentation. Business owners and entrepreneurs who are planning an event may want to consider displaying some KVM and PRO AV equipment in addition to standard or home theatre equipment to provide an even higher quality experience for the visitors.

The increased use of PRO AV in smart learning is propelling the KVM and PRO industry forward. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as KVM and PRO AV for enterprise purposes is a key factor driving market growth over the projection period. Furthermore, to meet the increased demand from the corporate sector, leading providers are forming strategic alliances in order to provide innovative Pro AV solutions to customers. For example, in January 2020, ATEN Technology, Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based connection solution provider, cooperated with Robert Bosch GmbH, German engineering, and technology business.

Through this collaboration, ATEN’s Pro AV and KVM products are integrated with Bosch Company’s DCN (Digital Congress Network) Conference System in order to efficiently manage the KVM and Pro AV services in enterprises.

In March 2021, Hall Technologies, a designer and manufacturer in the AV industry, announces the launch of the new HIVE Control. This scalable and affordable AV solution leverages the best in modern IoT, legacy control, and automation

In February 2020, Neutrik announced the development of NEUTRIK® MINEA, a Milan-certified audio module. MINEA is a 2x2 stream Milan-certified audio module.

Companies Covered as part of this study include:

Anixter International Inc., AVI Systems Inc., AVI-SPL Inc., CCS Presentation Systems, Diversified, Ford Audio-Video LLC., New Era Technology, Telerent Leasing Corp., Unified Technology Systems, Vistacom Inc., Biamp Systems, proAV Limited, Professional Audio Visual Ltd., and others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pro AV Market, By Type:

Products

Services

Global Pro AV Market, By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributor

Global Pro AV Market, By End User:

Home Use

Commercial

Education

Government

Hospitality/Retail

