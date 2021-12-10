Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market in South Korea To See Record Break Revenue $7.69 Million By 2025

South Korea ECG Industry

Surge in awareness regarding preventive healthcare among people increased the frequency of electrocardiography, thereby propelling the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrocardiograph (ECG) devices are used to record the heart activities through electric signals. These devices are amplified on the ECG monitor. These are essentially adopted across various medical set-ups to diagnose different types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in people; thereby, assisting the appropriate therapy for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

The South Korea ECG market was valued at $2.99 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $7.69 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5145

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in number of CVD patients across South Korea and rise in demand for monitoring systems and portable cardiac rhythm management. In addition, surge in the geriatric population and favorable government regulations regarding the ECG devices supplement the market growth in South Korea. However, high costs associated with sophisticated ECG devices and increase in threat of market saturation are the factors anticipated to restrict the market growth. Conversely, increase in development of wireless communication and cloud computing is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The South Korea ECG market is segmented into product, lead, and end user. Based on product, the market is divided into resting ECG, stress ECG, and Holter monitors. The Holter monitors are further bifurcated into wired and wireless Holter monitors. Based on lead, the market is classified into single lead, 3-6 lead, and 12-lead. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics, home settings & ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others.

The hospitals segment led the market with more than two-thirds of the market share in 2017. Electrocardiographs devices majorly find application in most of the hospitals, as they are a useful modality. Sophisticated monitoring systems equipped with high-definition display systems have revolutionized the medical sector, especially wearable ECG systems, by enhancing monitoring efficiency and portability.

The Major Key Players Are:

Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mediana Co., Ltd., Bionet Co., Ltd, OSI Systems, Beijing Choice Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (ChoiceMMed), Mindray Medical International Limited

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5145

Key Findings of the ECG Market:

• Based on product, the resting ECG segment accounted for approximately half of the market share in 2017.

• Based on end user, the home settings & ambulatory surgical center segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on lead, the 3-6 lead ECGs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

• Based on lead, the hospitals and clinics segment contributed to two-thirds of the market share in 2017.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Forensic Technology Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

Dental CAD/CAM Materials Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.