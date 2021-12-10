Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market To See Record Break Revenue US$ 2,225.00 Million by 2028

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors Market

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors (ABPM) are the devices used to monitor the blood pressure of patients

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Ambulatory blood pressure monitors (ABPM) are the devices used to monitor the blood pressure of patients recorded while the patients are moving around and carrying out daily activities. ABPM are primarily used for indicating nocturnal hypertension, white coat hypertension, paroxysmal hypertension, and masked hypertension. The blood pressure levels in the body are regularly monitored at particular time gaps with these monitors, and the time gaps could be from 15 to 30 minutes. The changes in the blood pressure readings related to daily sleeping patterns and daily activities of an individual can be obtained with these devices. Ambulatory devices have more benefits compared to traditional blood pressure techniques as they offer continuous monitoring, accurate profiling of blood pressure, and lower misdiagnosis rate.

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market size was valued at US$ 1,135.64 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Drivers:

Increasing old age population and growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle such as smoking and alcohol consumption are expected to boost growth of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market. For instance, in 2015, the World Heart Federation estimated that elevated blood pressure affects around 970 million people globally, and hypertension affected 330 million people out of those 970 million.

Increasing rate of hypertension due to obesity is also expected to fuel growth of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market. For instance, in 2016, as per the World Health Organization, around 650 million people had obesity, and nearly 1.9 billion adults were overweight.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market are SunTech Medical Inc., Schiller AG, Beurer GmBH, Welch Allyn, Inc., OSI Systems Inc., Andon Health Co. Ltd., Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Finapres Medical Systems B.V., and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Restraints:

Factors such as inconsistent product component and product failure leading to product recalls from FDA are expected to hinder growth of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market. For instance, in June 2018, the U.S. FDA initiated recall of BPM+ wireless blood pressure monitor manufactured by Withing, due to the device failed to provide the needs of accurate measuring of systolic pressure and due to inconsistency observed in the control system.

Regional Analysis:

The global ambulatory blood pressure monitors market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global market of ambulatory blood pressure monitors due to increasing awareness among people regarding portable and personalized devices to monitor blood pressure, increasing the demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitors. For instance, in 2017, as per the Health Promotion and National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention (CDC), in order to reduce death rate due to hypertension by spreading awareness regarding the effect of hypertension on health, various campaigns such as Sodium Reduction in Communities Program (SRCP), Well-integrated Screening And Evaluation For Women Across The Nation (WISEWOMAN), and Million Hearts were initiated in the U.S., which helped to grow the sale of portable devices to monitor blood pressure.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness robust growth in the market of ambulatory blood pressure monitors due to increasing rate of obesity in children in the region. For instance, in 2016, the World Health Organization estimated around 41 million children below age 5 had obesity, accounting for around 50% of the overall children population in Asia Pacific.

