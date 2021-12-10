Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems Market Business Strategy and Forecast to 2028

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Systems Market

The electronic health record (EHR) systems are used for maintaining digital health record of the patients.

The electronic health record (EHR) systems are used for maintaining digital health record of the patients. Information such as diagnoses, medications, health progress notes, vital signs, allergies, medications, past medical history, and lab data can be stored systematically with the help of EHR systems. The electronic storage of these systems help to reduces risk of losing data as well as reduces manual work and provides other facilities such as simple access to the necessary data. Accessing and tracking health records becomes convenient with the use of EHR system and it also enables sharing of patient data with other healthcare experts, for making clinical decisions during the treatment. Moreover, the system can also connect to various healthcare departments and locations for collecting patient data. According to Practice Fusion Blog, Inc., the use of EHR system is expected to be adopted by 90% of physicians in the U.S., moreover, between September 2016 and March 2017, the adoption rate of EHR system increased by 1%.

Drivers:

Constant developments in healthcare segment and favourable government initiatives are expected to augment growth of the global electronic health record (EHR) systems market. For instance, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 allows the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for providing incentive payments to eligible professionals (EPs) and hospitals that use, upgrade, or show meaningful use of certified HER technology.

The growing digitalization and advancement in middle-income countries such as China, which is known for manufacturing low cost electronic devices is expected to boost the growth of the global electronic health record systems.

Increasing demand for Web or Cloud-based HER systems in small healthcare facilities is also expected to drive growth of the end user segment in the global market of electronic health record systems market in the near future.

Restraints:

Factors such as high cost of EHR systems, maintenance, and service expenses are expected to hinder growth of the global electronic health record systems market. The manufacturers are focusing on reducing the cost of HER systems in order to grow the market penetration in middle-income countries.

Market taxonomy:

The global electronic health record (HER) System market is divide by product type end user and region.

By Product Type

Client Server-based EHR Systems

Web/Cloud-based EHR Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Key players:

Key players active in the electronic health record (EHR) systems market include athenahealth, Inc, Allscripts, Quality Systems Inc, GE Healthcare, eClinicalWorks, Healthland and CureMD Research & Development, Meditech, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Healthcare Management Systems, and Cerner Corporation.

Key developments:

In October 2019, Alameda Health System (AHS) announced the launch of pic electronic health record (EHR) system.

In October 2019, Minnesota Oncology launched electronic health record (EHR) system to offer various welfares to patients.

In July 2019, Net Health acquired Optima Healthcare Solutions (Optima) who provides cloud-based electronic medical software to outpatient therapy services. This acquisition is expected to help in expanding electronic medical record platform of Net Health.

In June 2019, Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) announced the launch of Epic- system-wide electronic health record (EHR), which is widely used across the U.S. as comprehensive health record system.

In 2017, GE Healthcare was granted Carequality certification for allowing seamless data sharing by its ambulatory EHR customers with thousands of hospitals, physician practices, and consumer services.

