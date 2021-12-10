Update: Deceased Subject Identified In Iowa Falls Officer-Involved Shooting
December 10, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has identified the subject involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Jared Risius, 35, of Eldora, Iowa, was identified as the deceased subject in an autopsy completed at the Office of the State Medical Examiner.
This incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.