Update: Deceased Subject Identified In Iowa Falls Officer-Involved Shooting

December 10, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has identified the subject involved in the officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Jared Risius, 35, of Eldora, Iowa, was identified as the deceased subject in an autopsy completed at the Office of the State Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for review.