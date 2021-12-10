Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market Key Insights, and PESTLE Analysis | Samsung, LG, Xtreme, EnerDel, Ecoult

Grid Connected Battery Storage

The Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market is getting traction as Nexcharge launches India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based community energy

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021

The global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period (2018-2025). Grid-connected battery energy storage systems are a rising sector of the total value chain for batteries and will bring considerable commercial and economic value as they mature. As our fossil fuel reserves dwindle, these are becoming increasingly vital to utilities and homeowners alike. In recent years, there has been a tremendous increase in the demand for grid energy storage devices. The continuing grid upgrade in several countries can be attributable to the growing demand. In June 2021, the Government of Canada established a US$ 800 million RE & Grid Modernization Program to boost smart renewable energy, with the goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Furthermore, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will offer RTU530, a new Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) to enable grid modernisation and renewables integration, in December 2020. As a result, such factors may boost expansion in the grid-connected battery energy storage industry.

In terms of regional effect, Asia Pacific appears to have a good perspective on the grid-connected battery energy storage market. This is due to an increase in smart grid technology investment for the development of modern electric transmission and distribution infrastructure in the region. North America, on the other hand, is gaining traction due to its strong generation of renewable energy. Nexcharge, in conjunction with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd., has launched India's first Grid Connected Li-ion battery-based community energy storage system in March 2021.

The adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable sector has increased massively over the years. With many countries shifting towards renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, the demand for lithium-ion batteries has surged worldwide. Besides, the performance of these batteries has improved with the low cost of manufacturing, which could further augment growth of the grid connected battery storage market.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: NGK Insulators Ltd, BYD Company, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., LG Electronics Inc., Xtreme Power, Saft Groupe S.A., AES Energy Storage, Alevo, Delco, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., EnerDel, GNB Corporation, Ecoult, and Powertree Services Inc.

These energy storage technologies' potential applications are nearly endless. One use that is currently being tested is the creation of hydrogen and oxygen gas as a power source. Another potential application for these batteries is the manufacturing of methanol, which is utilised in the production of diesel. Regardless of these positive qualities, significant problems remain in the market, which may impede its growth. For example, the significant capital cost necessary for the installation of battery energy storage may limit market expansion. Furthermore, the increasing complexity of installation batteries may stymie the expansion of the grid-connected battery energy storage business.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, By Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion Battery

Lead Acid Battery

Others

Global Grid Connected Battery Energy Storage Market, By End Users:

Residential

Industrial

Utilities

Others

