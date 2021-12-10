V2X Communication Market Research Methodology, End-Users, & SWOT Analysis | Delphi Automotive Plc, Aptiv PLC, Autotalks

V2X Communication

Growing need for road safety is anticipated to raise demand for V2X Communication

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2X) is described as communication between vehicles in which a vehicle and every other vehicle can respond to a communication provided by a vehicle. It is essentially a vehicle-to-infrastructure communication in which a vehicle refers to any object on or near a roadway that may or may not be influenced by the vehicle in question. This implies that, in addition to the basic radio signals used by all cars to interact with one another, there are numerous other communication systems. An automotive GPS navigation system, for example, employs an analogue signal that is transmitted via the internet to a computer or other source of information, which converts the signal into a meaningful digital signal. Because digital signals are significantly stronger and survive longer than analogue signals, a GPS unit will remain operational for a longer period of time.

Increasing road safety regulations due to growing road accidents are predominantly fueling the market growth of V2X Communication. According to the World Health Organization, every year the lives of approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash. Between 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries, with many incurring a disability as a result of their injury. More than 90% of road traffic deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. Implementation of the V2X communication enhance road safety and also driving experience. Thus growing demand for safety and security features in automobiles is further projected to foster the market growth of V2X Communication.

The Asia Pacific is expected to gain significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the expanding automotive industry in the region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India became the fourth largest auto market in 2019 displacing Germany with about 3.99 million units sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. India is expected to displace Japan as the third-largest auto market by 2021. Domestic automobile production increased at 2.36% CAGR during 2016-2020 with 26.36 million vehicles being manufactured in the country in 2020.

Companies Covered as part of this study include:

Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

Global V2X Communication Market: Taxonomy

On basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of the communication type, the market is segmented into:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

On basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

On basis of the Application, the market is segmented into:

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

On basis of the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Key Developments:

=> In March 2019, HARMAN International focused on connected technologies for automotive and consumer markets, unveiled a new Dual-Mode V2X system, for enhancing automotive safety. The flexible telematics system features both software and hardware and taps into DSRC and cellular (5G) Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) networks, removing the guesswork for numerous safety system setups.

=> In November 2020, Unex a provider of V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) system has announced a new partnership with Microsec, a V2X security expert, to deliver a secure and robust V2X communication.

Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global V2X Communication Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global V2X Communication (Volume and Value) by Type

Global V2X Communication (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global V2X Communication Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

