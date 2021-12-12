Demand For Semiconductor Etch Equipment Is Increasing Significantly Owing To The Increased Demand Of Semiconductor
The demand for semiconductor etch equipment is increasing significantly as a result of continuously increasing precision requirement of semiconductor devices.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR report offers insight into the competitive dynamic in the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market which has shaped the major strategies of each player. It also covers recent moves such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, diversification, and research investments, of each prominent player.
The key factors that shape the entry barrier and intensity of competition in the Semiconductor Etch Equipment market are presented in the analysis. Further, the study provides PESTLE analyses of numerous players and an evaluation of how the competitive landscape will evolve over the forecast period 2018 to 2028
The detailed assessments focus on, inter alia, on the regulatory and macroeconomic frameworks, prevailing pricing structure, imminent investment pockets, and emerging application areas.
Taking the analysis further, the study helps readers get a better understanding of the characteristics of the trend of the emerging markets, including government regulations crucial to the growth of such markets. Shares of major regional markets are also presented in the analysis.
Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Segmentation
On the basis of type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:
Dry Etching Equipment
Wet Etching Equipment
On the basis of Etching Film Type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:
Conductor Etching
Dielectric Etching
Polysilicon Etching
On the basis of Application, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:
Logic and Memory
Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)
Power Device
Radio-frequency identification (RFID)
Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)
Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Region-Wise Outlook
The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan, and North America are expected to witness significant growth in the global semiconductor etch equipment market owing to the growing demand for semiconductors for data storage devices, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.
The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to the key regional markets for the suppliers of semiconductor etch equipment due to the flourishing electronics industry, particularly in China and Southeast Asian countries.
Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to be high growth markets for semiconductor etch equipment with the rising overall demand for consumer electronics in the regions.
Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global semiconductor etch equipment market include:
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
Applied Materials, Inc.
Lam Research
Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.
EV Group
DISCO Corporation
Plasma-Therm, LLC
Tokyo Electron Ltd.
Advanced Dicing Technologies
Panasonic Corporation
