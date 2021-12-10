North American commodity chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to US$ 76,374.20 million by 2028

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commodity chemicals are bulk chemicals manufactured in huge quantities and serve an important role in the manufacturing of other chemicals. Adhesives, plastics, construction materials, textiles, and tyres are just a few of the applications for chemicals made from commodity chemicals. Acetic acid, acrylate esters, acetone, benzene, adipic acid, acrylonitrile, butadiene, bisphenol, butanediol, hexane, butyl acetate, melamine, propylene, methanol, polyvinyl chloride, methyl, glycol, and glycerine are some of the more common ones. All of these compounds are employed in numerous manufacturing industries, either directly or indirectly.In 2021, the North American commodity chemicals market is predicted to be worth US$ 57,611.94 million, with a CAGR of 5.70 percent during the forecast period (2021-2028).

The North American commodity chemicals market was valued at US$ 54,764.2 million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent to US$ 76,374.20 million by 2028.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: BASF SE,Bayer Group,AkzoNobel N.V.,The Dow Chemical Company,LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.,E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company,Mitsui Chemicals,Braskem SA,PPG Industries,Eastman Chemical Company..



The construction industry's growing demand for high-quality paints and coatings is propelling the North American commodity chemicals market forward. Furthermore, a high demand for disinfectants is a crucial driver driving market expansion. Furthermore, the market is being propelled forward by rapid growth in end-user sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agricultural, cosmetics & personal care, oil & gas, electronics & IT, automotive, and food & beverages.Growing environmental concerns, on the other hand, are driving to the establishment of tight chemical manufacturing regulations. The expansion of the North American commodity chemicals market is projected to be hampered as a result of this.



