Emily Mishler and Cody Horchak Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

We need proprietary companies to know the future of access control is changing and recognize us not as a threat to the amazing systems they've built, but a tool and a facilitator." — Cody Horchak, founded Zerv

Emily Mishler, driving force behind The Cultivated Group and the world of Esmè the Curious Cat

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. Can you share a few ideas from your experience about how to overcome this challenge?

The way we see it, seeking perfection and perfectionism are not one in the same. The pursuit of excellence and having extraordinary standards is absolutely a part of being successful, but those do not require us to engage in perfectionistic thinking or habits. Those that make the leap from good to great and then from great to exceptional have as a part of their process standards of excellence. That is where elevated standards and excellence intersect. Elevated standards and the pursuit of excellence may also inherently benefit our growth!

The procrastination and feelings of “paralysis” that engaging in perfectionistic thinking can result in have the ability to be incredibly negative. Oftentimes, what we’ve seen is, when perfectionistic standards are employed (as opposed to standards of excellence) they often result in a slow of progress, increase in stress, and the restriction of creativity. We can often feel paralyzed or “stuck” in our feelings of seeming inferiority, and incapability to achieve our desired outcomes, and in doing so create a self-fulfilling feeling of paralysis.

The “paralysis of perfectionism” is something my team, clients and I talk about often. We have incredibly high standards for the quality and character of the people we work with, and also the results of our work. Setting goals and holding ourselves to standards of excellence is a different game than employing and projecting expectations of perfection — and that’s something we hold ourselves accountable for.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

Fortunately we live in the age of the internet, so a quick search of your idea may bring up relevant results. At the end of the day, we’ve come to realize that it isn’t always about the novelty of the idea — oftentimes the difference between success and failure is the energy that’s poured into the project itself; the frequency.

Cody Horchak, founded Zerv

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

The first thing I wish someone told me is that there will be more challenges than successes. In the world of a startup and something that is incredibly new, the failures outweigh the success. It’s important to keep a positive outlook and be extremely resilient even when the failures might start to pile up. Every failure is one step closer to success and you only truly fail when you give up.

Prioritize passion over intelligence. You can hire the smartest people but if they don’t have a passion for the company, they won’t achieve success. How many times have we met a person who’s a savant but doesn’t have the drive to get off the couch in order to achieve what the world expects? Find someone with a drive and harbor that passion. I assure you that you can teach someone to be smart, but you can’t teach passion.

Training employees will take more time and patience than expected. I wasn’t aware of the significant demand it would take in order to grow a team from seven employees to 47. You can hire someone who comes directly from a competitor, but they need to understand the culture and expectations of your vision. It’s not as easy as taking a concept and running with it. There’s a bit of hand-holding during the first two months.

Starting is better than perfection. If you strive for perfection you’ll be dead before you even start. While strategizing is important, the most meaningful thing is to start.

Marketing is key. That’s the final thing, you could build an anti-gravity machine but if the world doesn’t know about it, it doesn’t exist. Marketing is a critical role in communicating to the masses what someone is hyper-focused in. It’s like a mathematician speaking to a doctor. They have different mentalities and marketing helps bridge the gaps.

