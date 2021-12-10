Pasta & Couscous Market To Reach Around US$ 44.0 Billion By 2027 | Nestle S.A., Ebro Foods S.A,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for pasta and couscous is growing globally due to its popularity among health-conscious consumers. Couscous is often considered a healthy alternative to pasta since it's made from whole-wheat flour. Both are inexpensive and convenient foods. Young consumers, particularly those with busy lifestyles, are also increasing the consumption of pasta. This will help the product gain a wider consumer base.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in global pasta and couscous market include, Ebro Foods S.A, ITC Foods Limited, Nestle S.A., Pastificio Antonio Pallante S.R.L., Pasta Foods Ltd., Regina Pasta & Food Industries, The Hain Celestial Group, US Durum Products Ltd., Valeo Foods Group Limited, and Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Drivers:

Robust demand for pasta is expected to propel growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to U.S Department of Agriculture, the U.S. typically consumes about 80 million bushels of durum per year, with pasta accounting for the bulk of this consumption.

The global pasta and couscous market is witnessing several merger and acquisition strategies. For instance, in June 2021, 8th Avenue Foods & Provisions acquired Ronzoni dry pasta business and the dry pasta plant in the U. S from Riviana, US subsidiary of Ebro Foods. Such activities are expected to aid in growth of the market in North America.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 3:20pm CET, 8 December 2021, there have been 266,504,411 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,268,849 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 6 December 2021, a total of 7,952,750,402 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of pandemic led to increase in consumption of pasta. According to U.S Department of Agriculture, in 2020/21, the U.S. recorded 88 million bushels of total durum food use.

Key Takeaways

The global pasta and couscous market is witnessing several merger and acquisition strategies. For instance, in July 2021, CVC Capital Partners VIII entered into exclusive agreement with Ebro Group to acquire Panzani dry pasta, couscous, sauces and semolina business.

