India Soap Market,Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "India Soap Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.' the India soap market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Rising awareness among individuals about personal hygiene represents one of the major factors driving the market in India. Moreover, due to the growing communicable diseases, such as malaria, typhoid, hepatitis, and Jaundice, people are using soaps to reduce the transmission of viruses and pathogens. This, along with the escalating demand for antiseptic and antibacterial soaps in the healthcare industry, is fueling the market growth in the country. In addition, favorable initiatives introduced by the Government of India (GOI) to promote public hygiene are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, market players operating in the country are introducing hand-crafted soaps made with organic and natural ingredients, which is projected to propel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

• Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited

• Himalaya Wellness Company

• Hindustan Unilever Limited

• ITC Limited

• Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

• Karnataka Soaps

• Detergents Limited

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd

• Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Solid

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Bath Soap

• Kitchen Soap

• Medicated Soap

• Laundry Soap

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Pharmacies

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

