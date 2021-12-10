Breakfast Cereals Market To Expand At A Cagr Of 4.1% Through 2028 | Kellogg Co., General Mills, PepsiCo.

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breakfast cereals are fortified foods that contain a variety of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, iron, zinc, and other nutrients. Cereals for breakfast are made from a variety of grains, including barley, wheat, rice, oats, corn, and others. These breakfast cereals are floured, blended with other ingredients, baked, dried, and shaped into various sizes. They come in a variety of forms, including flaked, puffed, and shredded, and are a good source of fibre and minerals. Breakfast cereals can be found in supermarkets and hypermarkets, department stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores, among other places.

The global breakfast cereals market was worth US$ 44,948.07 million in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent to US$ 62,204.02 million by 2028.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Kellogg Co.,General Mills,PepsiCo.,Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW),Post Holdings,The Weetabix Food Company.



Breakfast cereals are growing in popularity due to rapid urbanisation and changing consumer lifestyles. Furthermore, the market's expansion is being fueled by the constant introduction of new and varied products. For example, Kellogg Company increased its product portfolio in India in August 2021 by introducing the Froot Loops cereal brand. Froot Loops is one of the fastest-growing cereal brands in the world, and it was launched in India based on excellent consumer insights.

The morning cereal sector has benefited from the rise of the infant food industry, which is speeding market growth due to rising demand for convenient baby food. For example, Nestlé debuted an organic product for children over the age of 12 months in May 2019 as part of its Ceregrow cereal line, which is made entirely of organic ragi, wheat, milk, and rice. The product is made in the company's Samalkha facility in Haryana, with ingredients sourced locally.

On the other side, the market's expansion is projected to be limited by the availability of alternative morning meal options.



