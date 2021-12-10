Advanced Ceramics Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 7% CAGR through 2031
Sales of advanced ceramics are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 120 Billion by 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced ceramics market. According to the study, the market reached a valuation of around US$ 60 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 20% share of the overall ceramics market. Sales of advanced ceramics are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 120 Bn by 2031. Demand for alumina ceramics is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
Advanced Ceramics Market Size in 2020 US$ 60 Bn
Sales Forecast for Advanced Ceramics through 2031 US$ 120 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7% CAGR
Share of Top 5 Companies 50%
Key Segments Covered in Advanced Ceramics Industry Research
Material
Alumina Ceramics
Ceramic-based Components
Titanate Ceramics
Zirconia Ceramics
Silicon Carbide Ceramics
Ceramic Filters
Others
Silicon Nitride Ceramics
Magnesium Silicate Ceramics
Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Ceramics
Aluminium Nitride Ceramics
Electroceramics
Structural Ceramics
Technical Ceramics
High-tech Ceramics
Ferrite Ceramics
Transparent Ceramics
Class
Ceramic Matrix Composites
Ceramic Coatings
Monolithic Ceramics
Application
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical Equipment
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Catalyst Support
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electronic Devices
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Wear Parts
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Engine Parts
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Filters
Application of Advanced Ceramics in Bioceramics
End User
Use of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical & Electronics Sector
Use of Advanced Ceramics in Transportation Sector
Use of Advanced Ceramics in Medical Sector
Use of Advanced Ceramics in Defense & Security Sector
Use of Advanced Ceramics in Environmental Sector
Use of Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Sector
Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.
What is the Advanced Ceramics Demand Outlook for the U.S.?
The U.S. dominates the global market for advanced ceramics in terms of revenue. The market is expected to increase 1.4X by 2031.
Rising focus on manufacturing industry improvement as well as the benefits of incorporating sophisticated ceramics into areas such as aerospace and automotive are expected to accelerate market growth in the U.S.
Increase in use in the electrical & electronics industry, growing demand for aluminum nitride ceramics, and high presence of manufacturers of advanced ceramics in the U.S are major drivers for market growth in the country.
Why are Sales of Advanced Ceramics Flourishing in China?
Rise of major end-use sectors such as building and infrastructure in China is expected to drive market growth. Because of easy availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, the electronics sector of China is predicted to grow significantly.
In addition, growing technological developments for the use of advanced ceramics in nanotechnologies as well as greater use in wind turbines and other pollution control applications are likely to boost consumption of advanced ceramics in China.
What are the Main Factors Fueling Demand for Advanced Ceramics?
Persistent advances in research and development framework are expanding the application possibilities for advanced ceramics, thereby working in favor of the top manufacturers of advanced ceramics. One such significant advance includes improvements in fracture toughness, primarily for structural ceramics.
Unlike the conventional ceramics with low strength, the new-age advanced ceramics properties are making headway with unparalleled strength and robustness. Latest developments in energy-harvesting technologies, increasing use of silicon nitride ceramics, and growing adoption of titania-based materials are projected to boost market growth.
Advanced ceramics technology has been brought to the forefront with the goal of improving the efficiency of advanced ceramics, such as fiber reinforcement and incorporation of extra duct binders, influencing year-on-year growth of the global market.
Growing demand for electroceramics, increasing use of ceramic coatings, and rising sales of high-performance ceramics driving the market growth.
What are the Restraints being Faced by Advanced Ceramic Manufacturers?
The cost of advanced ceramics has been a source of concern for numerous businesses. The cost of ceramic fibers affects the prices of these ceramics to a large extent.
Alumina and silicon carbide ceramics production is still quite limited. These fibres are widely employed as composites in a variety of industries, including aerospace, medical, military and defense, and marine. The delayed manufacturing of ceramic fibres raises silicon carbide prices, limiting the growth of the advanced ceramics market.
Production of matrix is another element that contributes to the increased pricing of these ceramics. The manufacture of a matrix necessitates costly batch processes carried out at high temperatures in a controlled environment.
Introduction of certain advanced ceramic materials into a new application is regarded as a major obstacle for market growth.
Consumption Analysis of Advanced Ceramics (2016 to 2020) Vs Market Outlook (2021 to 2031)
As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global advanced ceramics market was valued at US$ 60 Bn in 2020.
Environmentally friendly qualities of advanced ceramic materials and increase in the use of high-performance ceramics to replace traditional metals are two key factors driving market growth.
A major factor driving growth of the market is increased demand for advanced ceramics from multiple end-use industries due to various advanced ceramics properties. Increasing demand for silicon nitride ceramics as well as growing sales of ceramic coatings is driving the market growth.
Moreover, the increased use of ceramics in the transportation industry, as well as other factors contributing to the global expansion of defense production, are increasing demand for ceramics, which is likely to enhance the advanced ceramics industry.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global advanced ceramics market to top US$ 120 Bn by 2031.
Alumina ceramics value projected to reach around US$ 60 Bn by 2031.
Ceramic matrix composites projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.
Ceramic coatings expected to reach valuation of US$ 25 Bn by 2031.
Market in APEJ holds share of more than 40%.
Market in Germany to record 4% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.
