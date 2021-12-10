5.4% CAGR,Iodine Market is Emerging with US$ 2072.1 Million by 2028 | Iofina Chemical Inc,ISR Holding,IOCHEM Corporation

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iodine is a mineral that occurs naturally in the earth's soil and oceans. Iodine is found in plant-based foods and saltwater, and it is also available in iodized form. It is regarded as a crucial mineral for human bodies, particularly during growth and pregnancy, to aid in the healthy development of the foetus. Furthermore, iodine is extremely important for thyroid health. The thyroid aids in the regulation and production of a hormone that regulates a variety of body functions including metabolism, heart health, and many more. As a result, a sufficient supply of iodine is critical for maintaining good health and regulating the body's many activities.

In 2021, the global iodine market is predicted to be worth US$ 1,485 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Iofina Chemical, Inc.,Sociedad Química y Minera (SQM),IOCHEM Corporation,ISR Holding,Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co. Ltd.,Algorta Norte S.A..



People's increasing iodine insufficiency is a primary element driving market expansion. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 2 billion people worldwide suffer from iodine deficiency (ID), with approximately 50 million of them exhibiting clinical symptoms. Furthermore, rising demand for iodine as a contrast media in X-ray diagnostic tests is propelling the market forward once more.

The Iodine market is predicted to increase slowly due to unfavourable conditions caused by the Covid-19 epidemic.



