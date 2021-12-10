Organoids Market will exhibit solid growth, registering above 14% CAGR between 2021 and 2031
Low Drug Discovery Driving Organoids Sales, Especially Intestinal Organoids: FMIJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organoids are three-dimensional (3D) structures that resemble mammalian organs and are made from stem cells. As per a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global organoids market is estimated to reachUS$ 44.2 Mn in 2021.
As new platforms for quicker drug development and improved model structures for assessing drug efficacy and toxicity, organoids have the potential to be transformative.Traditional drug discovery approaches are less important and inadequate to keep up with the rapid pace of life science advancements. Organoids are projected to exhibit increasing sales within the drug discovery industry.
According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Societies, preclinical research accounts for about 22% of the overall cost of drug production. The use of organoids in drug development shortens the process and saves money, resulting in a greater demand for organoids.
In terms of product, intestinal organoids are expected to register high demand, accounting for over 36% of sales in the market. While application of organoids is expected to be considerably high in bio banking.
Key Takeaways from Organoids Market Study
The organoids market will exhibit solid growth, registering above 14% CAGR between 2021 and 2031
The expansion of pharmaceutical sector and investment in research initiatives will enable the U.S. account for over 95% sales in North America
The U.K. will emerge as the leading market, exhibiting above 20% y-o-y growth in 2021
Germany and France are expected to emerge as other lucrative markets within the U.K.
China will remain a leading market for organoids in East Asia, however, the Japan market will register a slightly higher rate of growth
Key players in the Organoids are Entering into Strategic Alliance
The top players are focusing on expanding their business footprint through acquisitions. Acquisitions provide the company with strong foot hold of new products, buyer suppliers relationship, and new geographic horizons to tap the market potential. The key manufacturers aretargeting towardsacquiring well-known products and technologies that are expected to have a successful revenue stream. This also helps the business to grow into new emerging markets while also developing existing ones.
For instance, in September 2020,a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by BGI-Qingdao and Ubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB) to develop a joint Next Generation Diagnostics (NGD) centre in China to improve personalized care, better treatments and cures, and faster development of new safe medicines.HUB and BGI will combine their complementary skills and technologies to further improve and incorporate HUB Organoid Technology as predictive diagnostic tests, allowing for reliable patient-specific treatment response prediction, initially with a focus on cancer.
As a result of increased emphasis on oncological research and increased R&D spending, the global organoids market is expected to expand over the forecast period. Organoids market is highly competitive exhibiting the presence of several players. Because of the high capital investment required to build an Organoids manufacturing facility, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to outsource the process.The key market players covered by FMI include STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cellesce Ltd., DefiniGEN, Qgel, Hubrecht Organoid Technology, OcellO B.V.consolidating their positions through mergers, acquisitions and new product launches.
