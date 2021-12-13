Business Reporter: The edtech company that is now serving 94 percent of US school districts
Cambium Learning is focused on solving education’s most essential challenges through its Essential Elements of simplicity, certainty and nowLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in Business Reporter, readers can learn about how Dallas-based Cambium Learning Group worked to support educators and students in the challenging remote learning environment due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in the US and across the globe. What makes Cambium’s edtech services unique is its commitment to meeting students’ and teachers’ dynamically changing needs.
Cambium is a provider of a variety of award-winning digital solutions for students in PreK-12. Its purpose is to help all teachers and students feel seen, valued and supported. Although education is regarded as a long-term investment, Cambium Learning strongly believes in bringing about instant educational impact. To address the literacy crisis in the US that was further aggravated by impromptu learning arrangements implemented to maintain continuity during the pandemic, Cambium successfully combined two of its premier education brands, Lexia Learning and Voyager Sopris Learning. The two brands formed an all-new literacy brand called Lexia Learning. This combination comes at a time when proven, innovative digital literacy solutions and impactful professional learning services are especially crucial.
The way Cambium brought together its newly acquired Lexia business with Voyager Sopris Learning to create Lexia Learning demonstrates how the company’s approach to acquisitions is different from the established methodology of integrating the acquired entity into the business, consolidating operations and maximising internal efficiencies. Rather than taking over the acquired company, Cambium helps the business stay focused on serving their customers, while they as the acquirer concentrate on serving their business operation and the people within it.
