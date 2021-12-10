Automotive Aftermarket Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Aftermarket Market Size – USD 376.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market.

The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous, electric, and hybrid and independent vehicles is expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.

The report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report is an all-inclusive document that covers the drivers, restraints, challenges, emerging trends, consumer patterns, pricing analysis, and market estimation. It also offers key insights into top companies, regional bifurcation, and key segments and sub-segments.

The research Automotive Aftermarket report also offers a detailed analysis of the market status, market definition and overview, market share, current and future trends, market drivers and constraints, opportunities and limitations, risks, sales network and distribution channels, details on entry barriers, and market growth prospects. It provides an extensive analysis of the key players operating in the global Automotive Aftermarket market.

Key players in the market include Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, and 3M Company, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The emphasis is strongly on digital methods for the full supply chain processes by the automakers, product suppliers and distributors, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The digitization of the networks and services would also allow customers to deepen their research and inform about the quality, location, and availability of services in the workshop before buying or repairing their vehicle.

Due to the growing number of weight vehicles and the rising age of the light vehicle fleet, the aftermarket must expand dramatically over the forecast period.

Manufacturers' innovative business models and strategies are anticipated to provide sustained market growth opportunities and rising investment in them.

An extensive analysis of the Global Automotive Aftermarket market based on the key geographies of the world offers a strategic insight into the market size and market share of the industry. The key regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR has been covered in the report with regards to production and consumption patterns, investment and funding opportunities, regulatory framework, economic development, current and emerging trends, consumer demands and behavior, and presence of key companies in each region.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Aftermarket on the basis of Product, Fitting, Application, and region:

Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DIY

DIFM

OE

The report discusses in detail the recent technological trends, business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, etc., product portfolio and advancements, and different investment strategies adopted by the companies to cater to a global audience and gain a robust footing in the market.

