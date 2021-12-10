Brain Training Apps Market to Witness Gigantic Growth CAGR of 23.0% till 2028 | CogniFit, Elevate, earningRx, Lumosity

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global Brain Training Apps market was valued at US$ 5,891.2 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 30,511.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.0% between 2021 and 2028.

The brain training apps consist of multiple games that focuses on improving user memory, problem-solving capability and thinking.The increasing smartphone penetration and advancement in the technologies are the major factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of augmented reality technology is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Brain Training Apps Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Brain Training Apps Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Brain Training Apps Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· CogniFit

· Elevate

· Peak

· Rosetta Stone Ltd.m

· earningRx

· Lumosity

· HAPPYneuron Inc.

· Wise Therapeutics Inc.

· Easybrain and Happify Inc.

Drivers & Trends

The brain training apps are designed to improve memory, thinking skills, cognitive capacity, focus, reasoning, and overall intellect, with the ultimate goal of improving the performance of important everyday tasks. The brain training apps offer scientifically validated tasks and turns them into fun games, actionable feedback, and rich insights into human cognition.

For instance, Lumosity is one of the world's popular brain training app used by over 100 million members worldwide. This popular brain games app offers 5-minutes workouts designed on the basis of neuroscience research. This brain training app consists of science-based games designed to train exercise memory, speed, attention, flexibility, and problem-solving. The activities in Lumosity Brain Trainer App were designed by top neuroscientists to improve players' Brain Performance Index (BPI). The simple games tap into cognitive processes like speed, attention, memory, flexibility, and problem solving. Lumosity promotes greater relaxation and focus with mindfulness.

Brain Training Apps Market Segmentation :

By App Type

· Memory

· Attention

· Language

· Executive Function

· Visual/spatial

· Others

By User Type

· Android

· iOS

· Others

By Region

· North America

· Latin America

· Western Europe

· Eastern Europe

· Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

· Japan

· Middle East and Africa

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Brain Training Apps market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

