Atrial Fibrillation Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Atrial Fibrillation Market by Type (Surgical [Maze Surgery and Catheter Ablation] and Non-Surgical [Electric Cardioversion, Pharmacological Drugs, Diagnostic Devices, Mapping and Recording Systems, Cardiac Monitors, Access Devices, and Left Atrial Appendage and Closure Devices]) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence rate of atrial fibrillation in geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, development of minimally invasive procedures, and increase in patient awareness propel the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and unfavorable preference to pharmaceutical drugs hamper the growth of the market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Key players have adopted product development as their key strategy to cater to the changing needs of the industry. Major players that operate in this market include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, and AtriCure Inc.

Catheter ablation would propel the market growth with a very high rate, as these devices are used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation when medications are not effective. Catheter ablation procedure is very low risk and minimally-invasive in nature than other surgery (such as MAZE surgery).

Key findings of the Atrial Fibrillation Market

North America dominated the market of atrial fibrillation and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 12.1%

By country, U.S. generates the highest revenue in 2020

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.7%

Japan accounted for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific atrial fibrillation devices market in 2020

The non-surgical equipment segment dominated in 2020, occupying largest revenue share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5%

Catheter ablation (sub segment for surgical equipment) accounted for largest market share in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%

Cryoablation, a sub type of catheter ablation, is projecting the highest CAGR of 14.6% during the study period

