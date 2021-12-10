New York Luxury Party Bus – 26-Passenger Wedding/Bachelorette Rental Launched

Falcon Tour Travel (800-579-6911), a nationwide provider of luxury limousine services, has announced the addition of a 26-passenger party bus to its fleet.

/EIN News/ -- Fresh Meadows, United States, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving the growing needs of party groups in New York City, Queens, Staten Island,Manhattan and surrounding areas, the new party bus is also available for hire throughout New Jersey, including Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth, and Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.

The latest vehicle adds to an already extensive fleet of party buses, which can accommodate groups of up to 60. Falcon Tour Travel expects the new bus to be popular for birthdays, weddings, bachelorette parties, proms, nights out, and corporate business events.

Party buses have been growing in popularity across the US owing to their novelty, convenience, and multi-purpose applications. As demand has increased, the sizes and range of facilities offered have also seen significant changes.

Falcon Tour Travel is one of the leading providers of such services across the US. Their new 26-passenger vehicle incorporates some of the latest developments, and was custom built for the purpose.

A full range of entertainment needs are catered to. On-board equipment includes a DVD player and LCD screens, Extreme surround sound, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. The new vehicle is also equipped with bottled water, soda, cocktail napkins, and glasses.

About Falcon Tour Travel

As a nationwide provider of chauffeured services, Falcon Tour Travel is at the forefront of the luxury travel industry in the US. In addition to party buses, the company also offers stretched limousines, charter buses and vans, classic cars, luxury sedans, and SUVs. Services can include planning, transportation, lodgings, and tours.

One user of the party bus stated: “My friends and I had the most incredible night on the party bus rental on Tuesday. It was for my 21st birthday and it was such a great time. Every other company I contacted was not nearly as accommodating or responsive. They made the entire process so much easier than I was expecting. I highly recommend Party Bus for anyone looking for a night to remember.”

