Cocoa Butter Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2026

The global cocoa butter market is segmented based on application, nature, distribution channel, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cocoa Butter Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry), Nature (Organic and Conventional), and Distribution Channel (Business-to-business and Business-to-customer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2026″. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Sweetener Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Cocoa butter is a pale-yellow, edible vegetable fat, which is obtained from cocoa beans. This butter consists of diversified fatty acids such as stearic acid, arachidic acid, palmitic acid, myristic acid, and lauric acid. Cocoa butter serves as a key ingredient in making chocolate and confectionery products, as it is soft in texture and contains exotic flavor and aroma. Moreover, it is used in personal care products such as skin lotions, lip glosses, and soaps.

The growth of the global cocoa butter market is driven by increase in demand for chocolate products such as sweet chocolate, dark chocolate, and milk chocolate. In addition, increase in use of cocoa butter in cosmetics industry has fueled the growth of the market, owing to the fact that cocoa butter helps in smoothing scars, wrinkles, and others marks on the skin. Moreover, it offers health benefits such as it helps to reduce hypertension, protect against sunburn, and minimize chronic fatigue syndrome. Furthermore, easy availability of cocoa butter in various platforms ranging from modern trade to online sales channel has resulted in expansion of the global cocoa butter market.

The global cocoa butter market is segmented based on application, nature, distribution channel, and region. By application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care industry, and pharmaceutical industry. Depending on nature, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. On the basis of distribution channel, it is classified into business-to-business and business-to-customer. The business-to-customer segment is further categorized into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, departmental stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the cocoa butter market are Cargill, Incorporated, Cirana, Inc, United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Cocoa Family, Moner Cocoa, S.A., Ephoka, Wuxi Huadong Cocoa Food Co., Ltd., Bolmay Cocoa, and SIDCAO.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cocoa butter market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

• The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

