INTELLIGENT SALES TOOL EMPOWERS BUSINESSES TO GROW AND INNOVATE
Intelligent Dialogue have devised a totally free to use scorecard to enable businesses to determine where they are in terms of their sales-readiness!
It has been a testing time for many during the COVID pandemic. Many businesses didn't survive, and the ones that did are still trying to adjust to this new world.
— Christopher Goodchild
It is vital for Sales and Business Leaders to be able to navigate the challenges of hitting their numbers in this post COVID environment. Markets and ways of working have changed over the last 18 months, leaving some sales people floundering.
Intelligent Dialogue noticed this new dynamic and have devised a scorecard to enable businesses to answer a series of 40 questions which will determine where they are in terms of their sales-readiness! How equipped they are to meet the challenges ahead. This is particularly useful to B2B companies, businesses with a sales team that manage a portfolio of accounts or a territory, or for businesses who are looking to grow, despite the pandemic.
This vital self-assessment tool isn't just a quick quiz. It's comprehensive, helping you to think through where you are right now. Most questions are a sliding scale allowing you to just drag the sliding bar to the percentage that applies to you. It is completely free and the average completion times are just 10 minutes! The scorecard produces your results instantly and your personalised report will be emailed to you afterwards. It not only shows you your scores, but it is full of ideas and helpful next steps based on your own self assessment.
Intelligent Dialogue are perfectly placed to offer advice in this area. With over 25 years’ experience, they help clients achieve real results from training their people, helping clients grow their business by developing their sales people, customer experience, call quality, managers, team leaders and future managers and leaders.
Diane Banister, Managing Director says;
"There's a lot to contend with right now: the knock on effects of Covid, supply and resourcing challenges, concerns about inflation and the effects on pricing, some competitors seem intent on cutting prices to win business. And you still need to hit your numbers. That's why we've developed this tool, to help Sales Leaders cut through the noise to focus on their priorities."
In such uncertain times, when many businesses are just trying to keep their heads above the water, a tool like Intelligent Dialogue's Sales Readiness Heatmap is a fantastic starting point to ensure that you meet those challenges with confidence and you can continue to grow your business post pandemic.
Christopher Goodchild of Supportwise IT Services says;
"Using the Scorecard provided by Intelligent Dialogue really gave me some food for thought about how we are going to tackle our sales planning and processes in 2022. It shed a lot of light on our current strategy, how we approach prospects and the fact that every activity should have an outcome. I look forward to taking the advice onboard and really driving things forward next year."
You can find the Sales Readiness Heatmap here https://app.intelligentdialogue.com/salesreadiness2
Intelligent Dialogue are a training and development company that specialises in real development for real people in daily scenarios, with practical tools and techniques rooted in the real world.
www.intelligentdialogue.com
