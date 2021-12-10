Emerging Need for Security against Cyber Attacks to Fuel Demand of Threat Lifecycle Services Market: States Fact.MR
Threat Lifecycle Services Market Surveys, Top Players, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages Threat Lifecycle Services Market Survey Report Provides Latest Trends and Drivers for 2021-2031
Modern cyber-attacks are sophisticated and are conducted covertly by criminals for stealing valuable data from targeted companies, or sometimes even for total destruction of that data. It is critical for security service providers to offer threat lifecycle services due to the daily occurrence of breaches nowadays. These threat lifecycle services help organizations to respond, prepare, remediate, and minimize the negative impacts of breaches, recover to a healthy state, and significantly enhance their resilience. Intrusions mostly target end-users via weakly secured applications or via phishing campaigns and infrastructure. So once they are in, they gain access to the environment to steal intellectual property, trade secrets, computer source codes, financials, and any other valuable information.
Global Threat Lifecycle Services market survey sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period 2021-2031 The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing Demand of Threat Lifecycle Services . The new Threat Lifecycle Services market analysis report outlines the key factors that will impact sales, production and supply during the assessment 2021-2031.
Global Threat Lifecycle Services Market: Segmentation
The threat lifecycle services market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, service type, and region.
The threat lifecycle services market segmentation by deployment:
Cloud
On-premise
The threat lifecycle services market segmentation by service type:
Managed Services
Consulting Services
Key Developments
In January 2018, FireEye, Inc. announced the acquisition of X15 Software and its big data platform, to search, monitor, and analyze machine generated data security across cloud and on-premise environments. With the integration of X15 Software’s technology, FireEye, Inc. will be able to collect and deliver the data organizations need to protect their most valuable assets, such as big data management capabilities, platform for innovation, and one management console for all types of environments.
Key questions answered in Threat Lifecycle Services Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Threat Lifecycle Services Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Threat Lifecycle Services segments and their future potential?
What are the major Threat Lifecycle Services Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Threat Lifecycle Services Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Key Vendors
Examples of some of the market participants in the global threat lifecycle services market identified across the value chain include
FireEye, Inc.
Wipro Limited
Verizon Communications, Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services Limited
SecureWorks Inc.
Quann Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
RSA SECURITY LLC
Symantec Corporation
HCL
IBM
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
Kaspersky Lab ZAO
DXC Technology
The Threat Lifecycle Services market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Threat Lifecycle Services market
Identification of Threat Lifecycle Services market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Threat Lifecycle Services market and offers solutions
Evaluation of current Threat Lifecycle Services market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Threat Lifecycle Services Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Threat Lifecycle Services Market Survey and Dynamics
Threat Lifecycle Services Market Size & Demand
Threat Lifecycle Services Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Threat Lifecycle Services Sales, Competition & Companies involved
