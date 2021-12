Aluminium Composite Panels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment - 2028

FMI

Aluminum composite panels are thin sandwich-type panels in which a non-aluminum core is bonded between two aluminum sheets

JUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP) are flat panels made of two aluminum-based alloy sheets, bonded with a core material to form a composite. Protective films are used to cover various levels of panel layers and the front side is generally given a Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) coating. Aluminium composite panels are environment-friendly materials widely used in the construction industry for cladding and insulation purposes in commercial buildings, including airports, food & beverages shops and residential premises.They are also extensively used in the advertising industry as substitutes for heavier and expensive substrate options. The recent ban on import of polyethylene (PE) core in countries such as the U.S. and Germany is proving to be a major threat for market participants. However, the Global Aluminium Composite Panels Market will continue to grow with the development of non-combustible fire retardant cores such as mineral fiber based products. Another major challenge for participants is the high price of repairs and raw materials. Reasons for Covering this TitleOngoing research efforts in the industry for the development of cladding products and to invent new technologies have resulted in the development of better core material options that comply with fire and building regulation developments. Key manufacturers are enhancing their product profiles in terms of color and finish offerings and are stepping up their inventories to support the increasing construction activity.Aluminium composite panels are high performance materials as they are corrosion, water and fire resistant along with being lightweight, efficient, flexible and durable. Attributing to the increasing awareness pertaining to sustainable materials and growth in the real estate sector, the demand for interior and exterior cladding operations is rapidly increasing. Aluminium composite panels are gaining widespread adoption among end users.These panels offer proven performance in all kinds of climatic conditions and can be cleaned by merely washing with normal wash detergents. Application of aluminium composite panels in the automotive sector is also anticipated to play a key role in the global industry growth over the forecast period. Macro-economic factors such as rising population, urbanization and increasing disposable income will positively impact the demand for aluminium composite panels from builders as well as other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).Aluminium Composite Panels Market: Key PlayersExamples of some of the key players operating in the aluminium composite panels market are:Yaret Industrial Group, 3A Composites GmbH, Jyi Shyang Industrial, Alstrong, Arconic, Mitsubishi Plastic, CCJX, Goodsense, Seven, HuaYuan, LiTai, Pivot, Vbang, Walltes, Daou, Genify, Shuangou, HongTai, Deltyn, and Anexa Group among others.Key DevelopmentsIn 2017, Archicom, a Singapore-based aluminum composite materials producer, entered the Africa market with the introduction of aluminum composite panel products, aiming to meet the growth in market demand from building and construction services.In April 2017, Fairview Architectural acquired the STRYUM business, an intelligent non-combustible aluminum cladding system, from Vitekk Industries Opportunities for Market ParticipantsThe aluminium composite panels market is slated to witness attractive overall growth over the forecasted period with large revenue growth expected from Asia-Pacific, led by China and India. In the Middle East & Africa, business will improve with the positively changing construction market landscape. In terms of the core type, the marketplace is expected to witness strong shift in demand towards the high-quality fire-retardant and non-combustible segment due to the increasing number of reported building fires in the recent past.Organizations focused towards developing product portfolios with fire resistant offerings are well positioned to take advantage from the stringent construction and fire safety regulations laid out by concerned authorities. Such organizations have started to adapt more towards developing well designed solutions, especially for interior applications, to create a distinctive identity for buildings. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and applications of aluminium composite panels covered in the study are followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments. Display and architecture applications are the driving force benefiting Aluminium Composite Panel market prospects.Adding to this, the trend towards lightweight material solutions in the transportation sector will further strengthen and make a positive contribution towards market success. Key Data Points Covered in the ReportSome of the key data points covered in our report include:An overview of the aluminium composite panels market, including background and evolutionMacroeconomic factors affecting the aluminium composite panels market and their potentialMarket dynamics such as drivers, challenges and trendsDetailed value chain analysis of the aluminium composite panels marketCost structure of the products and segments covered in the aluminium composite panels marketIn-depth pricing analysis by key product segments, regions and major market participantsAnalysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario, in thealuminium composite panels marketAnalysis of the aluminium composite panels market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participantsCompetitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the aluminium composite panels marketThe research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.The report covers exhaust analysis on:Market SegmentsMarket DynamicsMarket SizeSupply & DemandCurrent Trends/Issues/ChallengesCompetition & Companies involvedTechnologyValue ChainRegional analysis includes:North America (U.S., Canada)Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)JapanMiddle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. Global Aluminium Composite Panels: Market SegmentationOn the basis of panel type, the aluminium composite panels market has been segmented as:Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) aluminum compositePolyester aluminum compositePolyester aluminum compositeLaminating coating aluminum compositeOxide film aluminum compositeOther aluminum compositeOn the basis of core, the aluminium composite panels market has been segmented as:Polyethylene (PE)Fire RetardantsNon-combustibleOn the basis of application, the aluminium composite panels market has been segmented as:ConstructionResidentialCommercialAutomotiveAdvertisement