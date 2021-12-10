Rain apparel Market is poised to grow at a Healthy CAGR between 2021–2030

Rain apparel Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rain apparel is water resistant apparel designed to protect body from rain water. Varieties of rain apparel are available for kids, men, and women such as rain jacket, poncho, gaiters, pants, hat, and boots. The quality and durability of rain apparel depends upon the material with which it is made and the design of the apparel. The different materials used for making rain apparel are nylon, polyester, and taffeta. Rain apparel is easily available in online and offline channels.The prices of the rain apparels are very nominal which results in the rise in affordability and demand for rain apparels market. Moreover, the apparel market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of local producers as well as major players. The global rain apparel market has experienced a significant growth, and is expected to grow considerably in next few years owing to the increase in usage coupled with rise in population.

Regions Covered

North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the rest of LAMEA)

Companies Covered

Herschel Supply Company, LABORAL AL-MAR, ROZE, Mackintosh, Shun Ben Enterprise Co. Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Company, New Aashi Rainwear, Black Diamond Equipment, VF Corporation, EVER OK INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MILLENNIUM, Daxin industrial co. and Ltd., WaterShed LLC, Patagonia, RAINS, Splashy Rainwear, Ducktail Raincoats, Heytex, Taisan Industry Co. Ltd., ALIS TM.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted different industries differently. On one hand, it has been a growth driver for food, medical, and necessity products and on other hand, it has hampered the supply & demand for decorative and lifestyle products. The supply chain of rain apparel has been hampered due to lockdown scenario in various economies. The non availability of raw materials and workforce due to restrictions on the movement of people across the countries hinders the production of rain apparel. The economy’s growth has slowed down and this slowdown phase is projected to be used by the companies to innovate their products. To survive in the post COVID-19 situation, companies have to identify new opportunities and challenges and modify their products or change their positioning of brand accordingly to serve to the new needs of customers or to stimulate demand.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Increase in the participation of recreational activities has increased the demand for rain apparels. Recreational activities like camping, hiking, biking, and mountaineering are usually done in the regions where climate change or heavy rainfall is a possibility and unpredictable. Rain apparels are often used by the people who participate in these activities. Commonly, light weight rain apparels are used for recreational activities such as rain jackets made with nylon material. Rain apparels and other rain protective equipment are important accessories that are carried by people of all age during trips and tours to hill stations. To improve the outdoor experiences, consumers spend considerably on purchase of outdoor rain apparels.

The advancement in product design and easy availability of rain apparel has surged the demand for the product. The wide range of products coupled with increase in population has resulted in high demand for rain apparel. Increase in working class population has given traction to the global rain apparel market, especially rise in number of working women has increased the demand for stylish rain apparels.

The Global Rain Apparel Market Trends

Restraints to the market

Increasing environmental concerns among people is restricting the growth of the global rain apparel market. Rain coats are manufactured from plastic and non biodegradable fabrics or materials which cannot be decomposed easily and are increase the pollutant in the environment. In addition, availability of substitutes such as rain umbrellas has hindered the market growth of the rain apparel products.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global rain apparel industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global rain apparel market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the global rain apparel market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global rain apparel market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

