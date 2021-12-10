Stock Photography Market to Witness Enormous Growth USD 4.8 Billion by 2028 | Adobe Stock, Getty Images, Alamy, 123RF

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Stock Photography Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global stock photography market was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2028.

Rising internet penetration and growing use of smart gadgets such as smartphones and tablets have resulted in growing exposure to social and digital media platforms. Moreover, the popularity of stock images on social media platforms has been increasing because digital media platforms are gaining traction for customer acquisitions, marketing, and advertisements. It enables marketing agencies to advertise their products and services with images to boost their views and responses from customers. This has increased the visibility of images and enhanced the growth prospects for stock photography providers. Social media has become one of the biggest platforms for advertisements, marketing, and customer acquisitions. This has further encouraged various marketing agencies to leverage these platforms for the advertisement of any product or service. These developments also increase the demand for stock images across the globe for ads and promotions.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Adobe Stock

· Getty Images

· Visual China Group (VCG)

· Shutterstock

· 123RF

· Agence France Presse (AFP)

· Agefotostock

· Alamy

· AP Images

· Artlist

· Coinaphoto

· Depositphotos

· Dissolve

· Dreamstime

· East News

· Envato

· Fotosearch

· ImagineChina

· Masterfile

· The Mega Agency

· Newscom

· Photofolio

· Pixta

· Pond5

· PR Photos

· Redux Pictures

· Reuters Images

· SilverHub Media

· Stocksy

· SuStock Videotock

· Imagesbazaar

· Videvo

· PEXELS

· NHK Video Bank

· Nippon News

· Motion Array

· Storyblocks

· WENN

· ZUMA Press

Drivers & Trends

Regional Classification

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Stock Photography Market:

· Among regions, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global stock photography market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

· Among source, Microstock agencies held a dominant position in the year 2020 and is expected to remain the same in the forecast period.

