NGO And Charitable Organizations Industry Growth Is Boosted By Corporations

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing corporate social responsibility will contribute to the growth of the NGOs and charitable organizations market. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a concept, in which the companies integrate social and environmental concerns in their business operations and interactions with their stakeholders. Companies are increasingly prioritizing corporate social responsibility as a part of their vision to support social causes. Besides, millennials prefer to be associated with brands that are committed to social causes. This is increasing companies’ CSR expenditure. For instance, Sysco, an American multinational food products company, as a part of its 2025 responsibility goals, will donate 200 million meals and contribute $50 million to local communities. Increasing CSR will positively impact the market for NGOs and charitable organizations, going forward.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global NGOs and charitable organizations market size reached a value of nearly $253.34 billion in 2020 at a rate of -0.9%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to reach $325.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%, and 411.19 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Read More On The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ngos-and-charitable-organizations-market

Major players covered in the global NGOs and charitable organizations industry are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Médecins Sans Frontières, AmeriCares, The American Red Cross.

NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly using predictive and descriptive analytics to generate actionable data insights. These organizations are using descriptive analytics for simple reporting or to detect non-compliance after transactions are completed. Predictive analytics can increase understanding of the relative effectiveness of different programs so that resources can be smartly targeted for better results. For instance, Operation Red Alert, an Indian NGO that works to stop human trafficking, partnered with Quantium, an Australian analytics firm, to gain insights into human trafficking.

TBRC’s global NGOs and charitable organizations market report is segmented by type into trust and foundations, voluntary health organizations, human rights organizations, environment, conservation and wildlife organizations, other NGOs and charitable organizations, by mode of donation into online, offline, by organization location into domestic, international.

NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market - By Type (Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Others – NGOs And Charitable Organizations), By Mode Of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides NGOs and charitable organizations market overview, forecast NGOs and charitable organizations market size and growth for the whole market, NGOs and charitable organizations market segments, and geographies, NGOs and charitable organizations market trends, NGOs and charitable organizations market drivers, NGOs and charitable organizations market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and NGOs and charitable organizations market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2216&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Grantmaking non-profit, Public Foundation, Corporate Foundation, Company-sponsored Foundation, Grantmaking Public Charities, Independent Foundations, Community Foundation, Private Family Foundation, Arts Foundation, Operating Foundations), By Type of Donors (Small Scale Donor, Mid-Scale Donor, Major Donors), By Frequency of Donation (Recurring Donors, Lapsed Donors, New Donors), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/trust-and-foundations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2021 - By Type of Organizations (Nongovernmental Organizations, Intergovernmental Organizations, Governmental Organizations, International Organizations), By Application (All Humans, Children, Women, Disabled, LGBTQ), By Mode of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-rights-organizations-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Community Food Services, Community Housing Services, Temporary Shelters, Other Community Housing Services, Emergency And Other Relief Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services), By End-Users (Individuals (Nonchronic) Homeless, Homeless Families, Chronic Homeless, Homeless Veterans, Unaccompanied Homeless Youth And Children), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/community-food-housing-and-relief-services-global-market-report-2018

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/