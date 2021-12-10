Auto Insurance Virtual Town Halls Offered to Michigan Consumers

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 833-ASK-DIFS, autoinsurance@michigan.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 10, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is continuing to offer free virtual town hall events for consumers about auto insurance in Michigan, with the next session scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

These live online town hall meetings are part of a series of events that will help drivers learn and ask questions about Michigan's auto insurance law that went into effect in July 2020, including the amnesty period that allows uninsured drivers to get penalty-free auto insurance if they apply for coverage before January 1, 2022.

Event Information:

Registration is not required. To attend the virtual town hall event, click the event link at its start time.

Michigan's new auto insurance law lowers average statewide costs for Michigan drivers, maintains the highest coverage options in the country, and strengthens consumer protections. By participating in the town hall meetings, drivers will learn about the new choices available under the law and will have the opportunity to submit questions. Learn more at Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance.

DIFS continues to operate its dedicated, no-fault hotline with calls being answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437). Drivers can also email autoinsurance@michigan.gov or visit Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance for more information.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

####