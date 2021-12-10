Military Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) Systems Market || Airborne, Land-Based and Naval

Government across the all the major countries have announced a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the halt of business.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro-Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) system is a type of electronic device that includes both electro-optical and infrared sensors and can give optical information during the day as well as at night. The electro-optical sensor can convert light into an electric signal and infrared sensor can give correct detect structure in surrounding emitting the infrared radiation. The systems can measure electromagnetic spectrum with wavelengths in the 0.1-1000 micrometers range, which includes visible light, infrared radiation, and ultraviolet radiation. Military EO/IR systems are used to improve target identification, assess threats from a specified distance and target monitoring in different weather conditions. Moreover, airborne EO/IR systems comprise optic sights, night vision systems inspection systems, and helmet-mounted displays. Land-based systems include weapon-mounted sights, optronic devices, night vision devices, thermal imagers, designators, and laser range finders. Naval-based systems consist of infrared imagers and detectors, thermal imagery systems, surveillance & tracking systems, and photonics mast systems. Furthermore, EO/IR is divided are classified as imaging EO/IR and non-imaging EO/IR systems. The imaging system is dedicated to scanning the structure and delivering noise-free images for accurate detection and non-imaging EO/IR systems are used for long-range target monitoring tasks.

Major Market Players:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., The Raytheon Company, Thales Group, Leonardo SpA, Elbit Systems Ltd, Excelitas Technologies, Rheinmetall AG, and FLIR Systems Inc.

Government across the all the major countries have announced a lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic resulting in the halt of business. This has led to disruption in manufacturing of defense equipment. Moreover, due to decline in economy and increase in focus on health budget, many countries have reduced their defense budget affecting the demand for military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems. Furthermore, due lockdown there was unavailability of raw materials required for manufacturing of military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems. Moreover, due to social distancing & travelling restriction norms, there was unavailability of labor required for production of military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems. Defense is an evolving sector which had a slight setback due to the pandemic, but it is expected to recover and drive the growth of military electro-optics/infrared (EO/IR) systems market post pandemic.

Rise in threats of terrorist attacks has increased the investment of government in the military & defense sector. The military personnel must undertake difficult missions at night and in difficult terrains, they require good EO/IR equipment for detecting any terrorist movements. Thus, to improve the safety & security, and operational efficiency of military personnel during government mission is investing heavily into military & defense equipment. For instance, the U.S. Navy placed its first production order for 40 WESCAM MX-10MS electro-optical, infrared (EO/IR) sensor suites from defense contractor L3Harris Technologies in support of their military sealift command electro-optical system (MSC-EOS) program.

