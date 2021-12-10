Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Players Strive To Make Breakthroughs By Increasing R&D Activities

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market - Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pegfilgrastim biosimilar market is witnessing robust research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials for biosimilars. Research and development is being carried out by market leaders in the biosimilars market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective biosimilars. For instance, Fresenius Kabi is developing MSB11455, a biosimilar which stimulates the growth of white blood cells that are essential to fight infections, a common adverse event in patients receiving chemotherapy for cancer. MSB11455 was developed in Switzerland by Fresenius Kabi’s immunology and oncology research lab. Currently, the drug is in Phase I clinical study for oncology patients. In June 2020, Pfizer, an American multinational pharmaceutical company, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to introduce its biosimilar drug for lowering the incidence of infection as manifested by febrile neutropenia in patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anticancer drugs.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is expected to be a major driver of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market. Long working hours, limited physical activity, unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases and leave people suffering from these diseases more vulnerable to chronic diseases, thus driving the need for pegfilgrastim biosimilars. According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths. The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the growth of the market.

The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size reached a value of nearly $1.12 billion in 2023 at a rate of 6.3%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increased adoption of the biosimilars. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.54 billion in 2025 and $3.60 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars industry are Coherus Biosciences Inc., Biocon, Mylan, Sandoz (Novartis).

North America was the largest region in the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market, accounting for 51.1% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market will be Middle East and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 34.8% and 30.3% respectively.

TBRC’s global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented by application into chemotherapy treatment, transplantation, others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, mail-order pharmacies.

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is segmented by application into chemotherapy induced neutropenia, transplantation and others. The chemotherapy induced neutropenia was the largest segment of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market by application, accounting for 75.2% of the total market in 2019. Going forward, chemotherapy induced neutropenia segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market, at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market - By Application (Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia, Transplantation), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order/Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pegfilgrastim biosimilars market overview, forecast pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size and growth for the whole market, pegfilgrastim biosimilars market segments, and geographies, pegfilgrastim biosimilars market trends, pegfilgrastim biosimilars market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

