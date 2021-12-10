Increasing IoT Applications Benefits The Single-Family Smart Homes Market
Single-Family Smart Homes Market - Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Internet of Things (IoT) will positively influence the market for single-family smart homes in the forecast period. Internet of Things refers to a system of interrelated computing devices that share data over the internet. Globally there has been an increasing demand for IoT owing to several benefits offered, including increased connectivity, and remote functioning, among others. For instance, it is estimated that the number of IoT devices will reach 41 billion by 2027. IoT connects appliances and users to enable a smooth data flow between them. Growing IoT will positively impact the single-family smart homes market, going forward.
The global single-family smart homes market size reached a value of nearly $60.75 billion in 2020 at a rate of -4.2%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to nearly $146.16 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 18.5% to $341.42 billion by 2030.
Major players covered in the global single-family smart homes industry are Lennar Corporation, PulteGroup, Inc., Meritage Homes Corporation, KB Smart Home, TRI Pointe Group Inc.
TBRC’s global single-family smart homes market report is segmented by product into smart lighting, entertainment, smart appliances, others, by technology into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, others, by software and service into proactive, behavioral.
Single-Family Smart Homes Market - By Product (Home Monitoring and Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Combination), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides single-family smart homes market overview, forecast single-family smart homes market size and growth for the whole market, single-family smart homes market segments, and geographies, single-family smart homes market trends, single-family smart homes market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.
