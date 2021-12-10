Online Gambling Industry Players Gain Audience Through Sports Sponsorships

Online Gambling Market -Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Online Gambling Market – Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Online Gambling Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online gambling companies are increasingly sponsoring different teams in sports as part of their marketing initiatives to expand their reach and gain audience through these promotions. The companies invest huge amounts in sponsoring football teams, in order to feature their logos on the t-shirts of players. Since these tournaments have huge viewership and are immensely popular worldwide, it gives the online gambling companies an opportunity to get a global audience for marketing their platforms. For instance, 9 out of the 20 English Premier League (EPL) clubs and 17 of the 24 Championship teams had logos of betting companies on the front of their shirts in the 2019-20 EPL season. These companies had reportedly spent $330.5 million (GBP263.6 million) on securing these deals for sponsoring the teams.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global online gambling market size reached a value of nearly $92.86 billion in 2023 at a rate of 12.0%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown measures to contain it, which made online gambling more accessible to gamblers. The market is expected to grow from $92.86 billion in 2023 to $113.12 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The market is expected to grow and reach $185.74 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%.

Read More On The Global Online Gambling Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-gambling-market

Major players covered in the global online gambling industry are bet365 Group Ltd., GVC Holdings PLC, The Stars Group Inc., Flutter Entertainment plc, Kindred Group plc.

TBRC’s global online gambling market report is segmented by game type into betting, casino, lottery, poker, online bingo, others, by device into desktop, mobile, others.

Market-trend-based strategies for the online gambling market includes investing in AI technology, integrating cryptocurrency as a payment mode, investing in AR and VR technology, building mobile apps, sponsoring sports events with large viewership and providing free access to games with certain main features in paid versions to attract a greater number of users. Player-adopted strategies in the online gambling market include investing in expanding operations through innovative product launches, and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their service offerings.

Online Gambling Market - By Game Type (Betting, Casino, Lottery, Poker, Online Bingo), By Device (Desktop, Mobile), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Online Gambling Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides online gambling market overview, forecast online gambling market size and growth for the whole market, online gambling market segments, and geographies, online gambling market trends, online gambling market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Online Gambling Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3085&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sports Market 2021- By Type (Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports), By Revenue Source (Tickets, Media Rights, Sponsorship, Merchandising), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-market

Gambling Market - By Type (Lotteries, Casino, Sports Betting, Others), By Channel Type (Offline, Online, Virtual Reality (VR)) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gambling-market

Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports), By Revenue Source (Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship), By Type of Sport (Soccer, Cricket, Rugby/Football, Tennis), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spectator-sports-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/