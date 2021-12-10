Kombucha Tea Market Value To Cross $4.5 Billion by 2028 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Kombucha Tea Industry

The demand for kombucha tea is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in consumer demand for kombucha tea as a functional beverage

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kombucha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global kombucha tea market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Kombucha tea is a fermented green tea or black tea, which is associated with a range of health-promoting benefits such as it helps to boost immunity and protects against cancer. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food service has made kombucha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-drink kombucha tea is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global market.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The pandemic increased the awareness about their health and fitness. This has created a surge in a demand for kombucha tea across the globe, especially in North America.

• Demand for functional beverages during the pandemic has motivated market players to boost production to meet the demand.

• However, poor transportation facilities and lack of workforce hindered the production and supply chains.

The report segments the global kombucha tea market on the basis of nature, product type, sales channel, and region.

Based on product type, the flavored segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report also covers the regular product type segment.

Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

On the basis of sales channel, the online store segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, owing to rise in use of online platforms for purchase of kombucha teaamong customers. This is attributed to easy availability of different brands of kombucha teaon online platform. Moreover, online stores provide information about the products such as their health benefitsand ingredients. In addition, these stores have the facility of home delivery, which increase consumers inclination toward them.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global kombucha tea market across Europe is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global kombucha tea market analyzed in the research include Remedy Drinks, The Coca-Cola Company, Humm Kombucha, LIVE Kombucha Soda, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LL, Marin Kombucha, PepsiCo, Inc., Toyo Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, and Brew Dr. Kombucha.

