Food And Beverages Market Increasingly Offers Clean Label Products To Meet Consumer Demand

Food And Beverages Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Food And Beverages Market Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverages Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Food And Beverages Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for clean label products is increasing rapidly owing to significant rise in awareness of healthy eating. Clean label dairy products do not contain additives, artificial flavor enhancers, dyes or artificial preservatives. Also, many food service and retail grocery store chains are stating lists of ingredients that cannot be present in food items in their stores or restaurants. Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers are increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

The global food and beverages market size reached a value of nearly $7.53 trillion in 2023. The food and beverages market is expected to reach $8.64 trillion in 2025, and $11.98 trillion in 2030.

The increase in the demand for immunity boosting foods and beverages due to the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is likely increase the demand for organic foods, and functional beverages. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. Consumers have become more conscious about improving their immunity due to this pandemic and it is expected to have an unprecedented demand for established immunity-boosting products because of the growing importance on preventive healthcare, particularly with personal hygiene in the minds of consumers. For instance, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, the sales of immunity-boosting foods have increased up by an estimated 20-40% since the initiation of lockdown due the pandemic in the country. Thus, the rising concern in the minds of consumers regarding COVID-19 are expected to the increase the need for more preventive healthcare products to boost their immunity, thereby driving the growth of functional beverages market.

Read More On The Global Food And Beverages Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverages-market

Major players covered in the global food and beverages market are Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev sa/nv, Tyson Foods Inc., Wilmar International Ltd.

TBRC’s global food and beverages market report is segmented by type into alcoholic - beverages, nonalcoholic - beverages, grain products, bakery & confectionary, other foods products, frozen and fruit & veg, dairy food, meat, poultry and seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, animal and pet food, tobacco products, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by nature into organic, conventional.

Food And Beverages Market - By Type (Alcoholic Beverages, Non Alcoholic-Beverages, Grain Products, Bakery And Confectionery, Frozen And Fruit & Veg, Dairy Food, Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food, Animal And Pet Food, Tobacco Products, Other Foods Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Service Stores, E-Commerce And Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional Food And Beverages), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Food And Beverages Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food and beverages market overview, forecast food and beverages market size and growth for the whole market, food and beverages market segments, and geographies, food and beverages market trends, food and beverages market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Food And Beverages Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1861&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Grocery Delivery And Pickup, Dtc Products, Meal Kits And Fresh Ready-To-Eat Meals, Restaurant Meal Delivery), By Delivery Channel (Store Pick-Up, Home Delivery), By End Users (Households, Businesses), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-e-commerce-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy) COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Specialty Food Stores, Beer, Wine & Liquor Stores), By Ownership (Retail Chain, Independent Retailer), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-stores-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/