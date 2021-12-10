Demand In The Cybersecurity Services Market Increases With The Rise In Cybercrimes

Cybersecurity Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Cybersecurity Services Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing incidence of massive cyber-attacks is a key factor driving the growth of the cybersecurity services market. While the primary motives behind cybercrimes include political competition, negative credibility, foreign competition and radical involvement of religious groups, most cyber-attacks are for financial gain. WannaCry, Petya, NotPetya and BadRabbit, are some of the main ransomware products that have targeted large-scale businesses and government organizations. For instance, in the city of Atlanta, USA, SamSam ransomware cyber-attack was triggered. This form of ransomware is installed on the computer network using brute-force attacks to guess weak passwords and encrypt files. The ransomware implications included inaccessibility to various municipal facilities, information leakage and economic loss. Therefore, the increasing incidence of massive cyber-attacks compels companies to integrate cybersecurity in their systems and functionality to prevent crashes, thereby driving the growth for cybersecurity services market.

The global cybersecurity services market size reached a value of nearly $91.09 billion in 2023 at a rate of 8.0%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to nearly $110.99 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 10.4% to $182.33 billion by 2030.

Major players covered in the global cybersecurity services industry are International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc.

TBRC’s global cybersecurity services market report is segmented by security type into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, others, by user type into large enterprises, small & medium enterprises, by industry verticals into aerospace and defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, it and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, others.

Cybersecurity Services Market - By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud security) By User Type (Large enterprises, Small And medium enterprises) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Cybersecurity Services Market Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cybersecurity services market overview, forecast cybersecurity services market size and growth for the whole market, cybersecurity services market segments, and geographies, cybersecurity services market trends, cybersecurity services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

