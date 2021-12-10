Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market to Witness Cosmic Growth USD 49.1 Billion by 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study "Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services is expected to be valued at US$ 49,100.30 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.04 % during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Insights.

The global semiconductor industry is highly unstable in nature. Since major market participants are fabless companies, they are typically focused on leveraging their resources in designing and using their expertise in augmenting performance of their chipsets and integrated circuits (ICs). As a result of this, assembly, testing, and packaging services are outsourced to third-party providers also called Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Service Providers (OSATS). Semiconductors assembly and testing services are majorly done for communication. Increasing demand for mobile and connected services has increased adoption of smartphones and tablets with each internet can be accessed.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· ASE Group

· Powertech Technology Inc.

· Global Foundries Inc.

· Amkor Technology Inc.

· CORWIL Technology Corp.

· Integrated Microelectronics Inc. (Psi Technologies Inc.)

· STATS chipPAC Ltd. (JCET)

· Chipbond Technology Corporation

· Silicon Precision Industries Company Ltd.

Drivers & Trends

Growing demand for mobility and connectivity in consumer electronic products is driving growth of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market. For instance, in June 2020, HP launched Always Connected PCs which comes with 4G connectivity. The new laptops are powered by 10th Generation chipsets and it is one of the biggest USP of the new laptops is the option to connect wirelessly using 4G network.

Rapid growth in the automotive sector is expected to propel growth of the semiconductor assembly and testing services market. Moreover, growing adoption of IoT across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is again accelerating the use of semiconductor equipment. For instance, General Electric offers Brilliant Factory, a suite of hardware assets, software, and consultation services, for upgrading factories as per the industrial IoT (IIoT) principles

Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services Market segmentation:

By Service

· Assembly & Packaging Services

· Testing Services

· By Packaging Solution

· Copper Wire and Gold Wire Bonding

· Copper Clip

· Flip Chip

· Wafer Level Packaging

· TSV

By Application

· Communications

· Computing & Networking

· Consumer Electronics

· Industrial

· Automotive Electronics

By Region

· North America

· Latin America

· APAC

· Europe

· MEA

Regional Classification

The Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Key Developments

· Key companies in the market are focused on forming joint venture, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2015, ASE Group entered into joint venture with TDK Corporation with a new name: ASE Embedded Electronics Inc. This venture specializes in manufacturing IC embedded substrates.

· Major market players are focused on product development, in order to enhance market presence. For instance, in June 2015, Global Foundries Inc. developed a new digital design flow for Register-Transfer Level (RTL) to Graphic Design Database System (GDS) implementation, in collaboration with Mentor Graphics Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., and Synopsys Inc.

