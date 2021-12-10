Defibrillator Market Size To Reach USD 13.54 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 9.67 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced technological progressions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving defibrillator market revenue growth are massive investments by private players, technological progressions and increase in the occurrence of cardiac disorders due to change in lifestyle.

A defibrillator is a machine that delivers a high-energy electric shock to a person who is experiencing cardiac arrest. In emergency medicine, defibrillation is used to stop ventricular fibrillation or pulseless ventricular tachycardia. External, transvenous, and implanted defibrillators are available in the global defibrillator market, depending on the type of device used or required. Arrhythmias, or irregular cardiac rhythms, are detected by each type of device. Furthermore, one of the primary drivers of the defibrillator market is the rising occurrence of cardiac arrests and other cardiovascular problems, particularly irregular heartbeats. Various cardiology and medical organizations have imposed sanctions on the use of automated external defibrillators in public locations, resulting in a rapid increase in the adoption rate in industrialized countries. This trend is expected to continue throughout the projected period, presenting fantastic potential for competitors in the global defibrillator market.

Patients are likely to adopt wearable cardioverter defibrillators as a temporary alternative or to bridge to a long-term implantable cardioverter defibrillator installation as the demand for wearable cardioverter defibrillators grows.

Key Offerings of the Global Defibrillator Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Defibrillator market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Defibrillator market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Medtronic, Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova, Koninklijke Philips, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech, HeartSine Technologies, Progetti Srl, Fukuda Denshi Co, and Schiller AG

Further key findings from the report suggest

• A defibrillator is used to improve the chances of survival by stopping or reducing these abrupt and premature deaths. Heart disease claims the lives of nearly 350,000 Americans each year. The majority of these deaths are caused by a phenomenon known as sudden cardiac arrest, which occurs with little or no warning.

• Defibrillators are extremely important in preventing such life-threatening situations. It is estimated that each minute of delayed defibrillation diminishes the odds of survival by 10%.

• In the defibrillator market, the implantable cardioverter defibrillator had the largest market share of around 51.1 percent. The range of these devices has widened as additional technologies, such as pacemakers, have been integrated with defibrillators.

• North America's high degree of technology developments and research helped the region to hold the greatest share in 2020, boosting the global defibrillator market growth.

• Outside of a medical setting, the survival rate is only about 1% to 5%, but the chances of survival increase dramatically if they can be treated with an AED right away.

• Because implantable defibrillators are generally available in hospitals, hospitals have made a significant contribution to the rise of implantable and external defibrillators. As a result, hospitals made up the majority of the defibrillator market.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global defibrillator market analysis on the basis of type, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

• S-ICD

• T-ICD

• CRT-D

• Single Chamber

• Dual Chamber

• External Defibrillator (ED)

• Manual

• Automated

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator

End Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018 – 2028)

• Hospital

• Prehospital

• Public Access Market

• Alternate Care Market

• Home Healthcare

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Defibrillator market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report.

