Medical Membranes Market Size To Reach USD 4.93 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 2.79 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 0.0743, Market Trends – The increase in the demand for High-Purity Selective Separation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical membranes market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 0.0743 over the forecast period, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving medical membranes market revenue growth the rising popularity of dialysis procedures over renal transplants, expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry and the increase in the demand for high-purity selective separation. The primary use of medical membranes is in separation techniques, in which, it is used for separation, concentration, and purification purposes.

Organ failures are becoming more common as people's lifestyles change. As a result, there is a significant need for organ transplants. However, the demand for organ transplants is rapidly outpacing supply. Renal replacement therapy has saved the lives of almost 2 million people around the world and approximately 1.5 million of these 2 million people have needed dialysis. Medical membranes are in high demand due to the increased need of dialysis and this has in turn driven the growth of medical membranes market. Medical membranes are also being driven by the demand for artificial organs that utilize membranes such as pancreases and livers.

Despite the increased demand for medical items and devices, manufacturers of medical membranes face a number of regulatory hurdles as a result of the multi-layered requirements by regulatory bodies. This factor can act as a potential restraint for medical membranes market growth over the coming years.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1757

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Sartorius AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, GE Healthcare, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Koch Membrane Systems and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Medical Membranes market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Medical Membranes market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1757

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of material, the Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU) segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 in the medical membranes market with a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The extensive use of PSU and PESU in the functioning of different end-use industries like pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare sectors contribute to the higher revenue generated by this segment.

• On the basis of scope, the therapeutic use segment yielded a higher revenue in 2020 in the medical membranes market with a growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular, renal diseases and increased awareness among healthcare providers about applicability of therapeutic use of medical membranes in disease management contributes to the segment's higher revenue.

• On the basis of process technology, the nanofiltration (NF) segment is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Various potential medical and biological applications of nanofiltration such as includes isolating, sensing, sorting and releasing biological molecules contributes to its higher growth rate.

• On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical filtration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 in the medical membranes market, with the third-highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors like expansion in pharmaceutical sector and increase in medicated drug's production contribute to the segment's large market share.

• Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, accounting for the third-largest share in the medical membranes market in 2020. Factors like increasing number of chronic diseases, rise in foreign direct investment in the healthcare sector, increase in the number of dialysis center and higher disposable income are some of the contributing factors spurring market expansion in this region.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-membranes-market

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the medical membranes market according to material, scope, process technology, application, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

• Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Modified Acrylics

• Others

Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Diagnostic use

• Therapeutic use

Process Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Microfiltration (MF)

• Ultrafiltration (UF)

• Nanofiltration (NF)

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Diagnostic use

• Therapeutic use

• Hemodialysis

• Pharmaceutical Filtration

• Iv Infusion & Sterile Filtration

• Drug Delivery

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1757

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

Browse More Reports:

Diabetes Devices Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/diabetes-devices-market-revenue-driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-diabetes-worldwide-reports-and-data-/

Sports Medicine Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/sports-medicine-market-revenue-driven-by-increasing-incidence-of-sports-and-exercise-related-injuries-worldwide-reports-and-data-/

Cell Therapy Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/cell-therapy-market-revenue-driven-by-

advancements-in-cell-therapy-and-rising-demand-for-regenerative-medicine-reports-and-data-/

Heparin Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/heparin-market-revenue-growth-driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-chronic-and-acute-diseases-worldwide-reports-and-data-/

Microtome Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/microtome-market-revenue-driven-by-rising-prevalence-of-chronic-illnesses-across-the-globe-reports-and-data-/



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

