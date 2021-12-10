Mr.Bullet unveils intriguing Anthemic & Uplifting Reggae Single “Pritipriti” which is capturing the music lovers' minds
Mr.Bullet lyrics are direct, honest, and authentic
The song is uplifting for freedom of choice and freedom to live”VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Mr. Bullet" is a unique reggae singer with exceptional singing skills and he is also a writer, sailor, consultant based in Lithuania. He has created a stir in the entertainment industry. Mr.Bullet already has a variety of releases under his belt and a long list of collaborations to his name. As a contemporary artist, Mr.Bullet is creating innovative music that is at the cutting edge of the scene. His style blurs the lines between the warmth of old-school reggae and the creativity of the modern scene.
— Mr.Bullet
He studied languages and has Masters degree in Education from Vilnius University. In a civic life Tomas Staniulis (Mr. Bullet) works as a consultant and gives lectures on Communication Theories, Organization development, and Education. "In my personal life I have three main passions - sailing, literature and reggae", says writer Tomas Staniulis, who published his book “The Prince of Winds” internationally in 2015 (“Amazon”).
Mr. Bullet started composing and recording his original music at a young age. The songwriting and performance process were a liberating way to express his thoughts, feelings, and ideas. He grew up and found music as a way out emotionally and mentally. Ever since he discovered his natural talent he has been honing and developing his craft. Now, he is an accomplished lyricist and composer. There’s no denying that he is now at the height of his game.
He is well known for his upbeat reggae music that has a strong lyrical flow. There is also an edge to his compositions that really makes him stand out in the industry. His lyrics are direct, honest, and authentic and they delve into his life and his personal insights. It’s impossible to listen to the artist’s lyrics and not find them relatable and true.
This season, the passionate Mr. Bullet brings to the table a classic reggae, Hot EP! The song is about migrant crisis, refugees, holy herb, one love and resistance to the system.
“In Lithuania and Poland there's a huge problem of migrants from Belarus, the regime is using humans as bullets. This can’t prolong, so the song is uplifting for freedom of choice and freedom to live”, says Mr.Bullet.
To listen to his song visit spotify or check the official YouTube video: https://youtu.be/eknrIrp8nZU
While talking to the media Mr. Bullet was quoted saying“I'm native Lithuanian, but I respect #reggae culture, so decided to write a song in Jamaican English”
He also shared #PRITIPRITI lyrics :
Howdeedoo? - Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
Howdeedoo? - Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
Watta nice surprise! Watta yah gung dong?
Raggamuffin run di jam inna all day long
Mi no runna inna live, seh say „So long“
Dem fi donna wanna fight dem di Babylon
Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
Howdeedoo? - Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
I de Vilnius comsa, I de Lituania
Rasta voice proms fi ya nutten ganja
Mi no have nuff complain bout dis song
Rastas keep inna jail dem so long
Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
Howdeedoo? - Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
Dis music‘s much hotter than known DJ’s
Chop wood, carry water – di very blown day
If yuh wanna fi support, be Irie contact
Praise JAH, I&I provide ya contract
Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
Howdeedoo? - Priti-Priti! - JAH, deedoo!
For updates, one can visit www.patreon.com/MrBullet.
Tomas Staniulis
Tomas Staniulis
+370 685 18451
tomas@integrity.lt
Visit us on social media:
Other
Mr.Bullet - PritiPriti (2021)