Textile Dyes Market Analysis 2021: Industry Overview, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast Till 2026

Textile Dyes Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global textile dyes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Textile Dyes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” the global textile dyes market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Textile dyes refer to pigments and chemicals that are used to impart hues to fabrics. They are generally derived from natural and synthetic resources, such as plants, laboratory chemicals and metals. These pigments are commonly used on cotton, denim, silk, polyester and wool to add a uniform color to the material while enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the fabric.

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the textile industry. There has been an increasing demand for printed and vibrant colored clothing across the globe due to the rising preference for fashionable apparel among the masses, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Also, numerous key players are employing innovative dyeing techniques that are characterized by minimal water and energy requirements. Due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the increasing proliferation of online retail channels for apparel and the growing preference for organic and natural dyes. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global textile dyes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Archroma Management LLC

Atul Ltd. (Lalbhai Group)

Huntsman Corporation

JAY Chemical Industries Limited

Jihua Group

Kiri Industries Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Organic Dyes and Pigments

A. Robama

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Dye Type:

Direct

Reactive

Vat

Basic

Acid

Disperse

Others

Breakup by Fiber Type:

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Viscose

Polyester

Others

Breakup by Application:

Clothing and Apparels

Home Textiles

Automotive Textiles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

