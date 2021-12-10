Live Cell Imaging Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases along with increasing adoption of high-content screening techniques

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global live cell imaging market to reach USD 4.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.12%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing incidences of cancer, and adoption of live cell imaging techniques like high-content screening (HCS) to study microscopic behaviour of cells, are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing government funding on research and development activities, is further drive the market growth.

Live cell imaging is a technique to study microscopic structure of live cells through images captured by high-content screening techniques. Live cell screening is also used to study cellular integrity, protein trafficking, enzyme activity, localization of molecules, exocytosis and endocytosis. Scientists can observe, study live cell functionalities through image screening techniques. Increasing demand of analysing and identifying drug safety and toxicity is one of the key factors expected to boost market revenue growth over the forecast period.

There are lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the global live cell imaging market. Pharmaceutical companies are developing biotechnology-based personalized medicines by using image screening techniques. Growth in biopharmaceutical industry is a contributing factor to the market growth. However, lack of availability of skilled professionals, high costs of instruments required for high-content screening, and increasing maintenance cost of these instruments are some of the major factors expected to hamper live cell imaging market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1749

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Live Cell Imaging market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Carl Zeiss, Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Nikon Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Olympus Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Millipore Sigma, PerkinElmer and Molecular Devices.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1749

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Live Cell Imaging market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Live Cell Imaging market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Live Cell Imaging market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Instrument segment is expected to account for a largest revenue share in the global market. It is further divide into microscopes, cell analyzers, and image capturing systems.

• Cell biology is expected to register significant revenue share in the application segment of global market owing to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks.

• Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) segment is expected to register robust revenue in the technology segment of global market over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this technology at a global level.

• North America is expected to account for a largest revenue share in the global market, and Asia Pacific region is accounted for the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/live-cell-imaging-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into product, application, technology, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Instruments

• Microscopes

• Cell Analyzers

• Image Capturing

• Consumables

• Software

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Cell Biology

• Stem Cells

• Development Biology

• Drug Discovery

• Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

• Time Lapse Microscopy

• Fluorescence Recovery after Photobleaching (FRAP)

• High content screening (HCS)

• Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Research Institutes

• Hospitals

• Diagnostics Laboratories

• Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1749

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Live Cell Imaging market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Development of Cost-Effective and Sensitive Microfluidic-based Point-of-Care Devices to Fuel Revenue Growth of Microfluidics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/development-of-cost-effective-and-sensitive-microfluidic-based-point-of-care-devices-to-fuel-revenue-growth-of-microfluidics-market-reports-and-data-/

Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/chromatography-accessories-and-consumables-market-revenue-growth-fueled-by-increasing-research-and-development-activities-in-biotechnology-and-pharmaceutical-sector-reports-and-data-/

Rising Focus on Minimizing Equipment Downtime and Maximizing Productivity to Drive Demand for Robust and Cost-Effective Laboratory Equipment Services: Reports and Data | BioSpace @ https://www.biospace.com/article/rising-focus-on-minimizing-equipment-downtime-and-maximizing-productivity-to-drive-demand-for-robust-and-cost-effective-laboratory-equipment-services-reports-and-data/

Glucose Meter Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/glucose-meter-market-revenue-driven-by-growing-awareness-regarding-self-management-of-diabetes-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

