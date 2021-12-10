Facial Implants Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

Reports And Data

The rise in the number of trauma cases, sport related facial injuries and rising importance towards aesthetic are the key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Facial Implants market was valued at USD2.04 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.55 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Facial implants are used to enhance certain features of the face. They are specially formed solid materials compatible with human tissues, designed to enhance or augment the physical structure of the face. It is a type of cosmetic surgery. The implants are done once the head and the skull of an individual has reached its maturity. The intended result from this procedure is to enhance the facial features and create a balanced appearance on the face. However, the rising expenditure on healthcare has become a concern for a large number of population. This restricts them from further increasing their expenditure by opting facial implants for aesthetic purposes. The gradually rising awareness about the advantages of facial implants has been a major factor in propelling the demand for this market.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Stryker Corp., Zimmer-Biomet Inc., DePuy Synthes, Hanson Medical, Inc., Implantec Inc. and Medartis AG.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1745

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Facial Implants market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1745

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Implants can augment any area of the face. However, the most commonly done implants are those of the cheeks, chin and jaw. Some of the most commonly opted facial implants include face lift surgery, lip lift surgery, eyelids surgery etc.

• Unlike dermal filler, facial implants are a long term solution. The use of dermal fillers can be a great way to add volume, but have the drawback of requiring ongoing treatments.

• The increasing demand for aesthetics has been the major driving factor for this market. With the rising importance towards personal appearance, there is great scope for this industry.

• Unrealistic expectations of the people often leave them disappointed and thus, this poses to be a major challenge for the market. In addition to this, in several cases there tend to be surgical complications such as excessive bleeding, blood clots etc. Such complication often discourage people from opting for facial implants.

• Polymers dominate the market and account for the largest share of the market. This is due to their versatility of application and its increased usage in correction and reconstruction of deformities and trauma. Among the polymers, Silicone dominates the market. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9%.

• Among the types of facial implants, chin implants have acquired the highest market share.

• In case of end use, hospitals dominate the market with a share of 68.5%. This is due to the varied facilities available. They are seen to grow at a rate of 7%. Similarly, with the rising number of cases of facial trauma, there has been a rise in the demand for trauma centers. Trauma centers are expected to register a CAGR 9.4%.

• North America dominates the market with the highest share of the market amounting to 46.2%. This can be attributed to the rising demand for personal appearance in the region. In addition to it, the continuous advancements in this field are also encouraging demand in this region.

• Europe follows North America and is second in line. It holds the second largest share of the market due to the rising demand for aesthetics and the increasing number of facial trauma cases. The region registers a CAGR of 6.8%.

• Asia Pacific region is seen to be the fastest growing region and registers a CAGR of 8.1% owing to the rising demand for personal appearance, sport related facial injuries and the demand for minimally invasive reconstruction of facial trauma.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/facial-implants-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Facial Implants market on the basis of product type, material, end use and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Chin Implants

• Cheek Implants

• Jaw Implants

• Paranasal Implants

• Others

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Polymer:

o Silicone

o Rigid Polyethylene

o ePTFE

• Ceramic

• Biologicals

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Trauma Centers

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Facial Implants market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1745

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about customization, please connect with us and team will ensure the report is customized according to your requirements.

Browse More Reports:

Peptide Synthesis Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/peptide-synthesis-market-size-to-reach-usd-516-75-million-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Medical Device Security Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-device-security-market-size-to-reach-usd-9-78-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Increasing Use of Medical Adhesives to Improve Performance and Assembly of Medical Devices to Drive Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/increasing-use-of-medical-adhesives-to-improve-performance-and-assembly-of-medical-devices-to-drive-market-revenue-growth-reports-and-data-/

Increasing Awareness Regarding Mental Health Issues and Growing Need to Improve Cognitive Performance to Drive Sales of Brain Health Supplements: Reports and Data | BioSpace @ https://www.biospace.com/article/increasing-awareness-regarding-mental-health-issues-and-growing-need-to-improve-cognitive-performance-to-drive-sales-of-brain-health-supplements-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.