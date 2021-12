Automotive Pump Market to reach US$ 106.0 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the years (2021-2031)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The automotive pump market is expected to witness a significant growth in 2021, thanks to the implementation of various carbon emission norms across various countries. A study by Future Market Insights (FMI) on automotive pump market has forecast it to reach US$ 106.0 Mn by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast years (2021-2031).The rising passenger vehicle sales will remain a chief growth driver. In terms of vehicle type, passenger vehicle segment is forecast to remain dominant, accounting for over 70% of sales recorded in the market.Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-541 Key Takeaways of Automotive Pump Market Study• After a period of slow growth amid COVID-19, the automotive pump market sales is poised to recover, exhibiting nearly 6% Y-o-Y growth in 2021• The demand from the U.S. will remain a chief growth driver as the country continues accounting for over 80% of sales registered in North America• Increasing passenger vehicle production will support growth in the U.K., enabling it to register 3.5% Y-o-Y growth in 2021• Within Western Europe, Germany, France, and Spain are expected to emerge as key pockets for sales• While China will continue dominating APEJ on the back of booming vehicle production, the demand from India and South Korea will continue rising at a positive rate• Japan will emerge as a highly lucrative market exhibiting positively rising sales through the forecast period“The increasing demand for environment friendly vehicles aimed at curbing carbon emission is expected to provide an impetus to compact utility vehicle sales. Compact size, low fuel consumption and high performance of compact utility vehicles are key factors boosting their sales. This also will create attractive opportunities for automotive pump sales in the coming years,” said a lead analyst at FMI.Who is winning?The automotive pump market is a highly competitive. There is ample focus on innovations, research and developments by market players as they seek gaining competitive advantage. Some of the players are focusing to carve a niche for specific demography. Expansion of electric vehicle market is expected to boost sales of automotive pumps in the coming years. Companies operating in the market are therefore focusing on merger and acquisition to expand their footprint and product portfolio.For instance:• In October, Johnson acquired Stackpole International, a prominent engine & transmission pumps and powder metal components supplier.• In October, Magna International’s powertrain manufacturing unit in Benevento, Italy, completed production of five million oil pumps for the Fiat 1.4-litre engine since 2005Some of the leading players operating in the market are Delphi Automotive, DENSO Corporation, ZF TRW, Johnson Electric and Continental AG.Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-541 Global Automotive Pump Market by SegmentsCategory• Pumpo Fuel Supply Pumpo Fuel Injection Pumpo Transmission Oil Pumpo Conventional Engine Oil Pumpo Variable Engine Oil Pumpo Steering Pumpo Coolant Pumpo Windshield Washer Pumpo Vacuum Pump• Sales Channelo OEMo Aftermarket• Technologyo Electrico Mechanical• Vehicle Typeo Passenger Carso Light Commercial Vehicleso Heavy Commercial Vehicleso Two WheelerCountry• U.S• Canada• Brazil• Mexico• Rest of Latin America• Germany• Italy• France• U.K.• Spain• Benelux• Rest of Western Europe• JapanGet Full Report Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-pumps-market Top Reports Related To Automotive Market InsightsAutomotive Head-up Display Market : As per recently updated report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the automotive HUD market valuation is forecast to reach US$ 563 Mn by the end of 2021. The global automotive HUD market is expected to exhibit an impressive 11.5% y-o-y growth owing to high demand for modern safety system and increase in sales of electric vehicle.Car Security System Market: The car security system market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.60 Billion by 2021, according to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall sales is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2031.About FMIFuture Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.ContactFuture Market InsightsUnit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,United Arab EmiratesMARKET ACCESS DMCC InitiativeFor Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comFor Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-pumps-market Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automotive-pumps-market