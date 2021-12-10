Coronary Stents Market To Reach USD 15.37 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

High prevalence of coronary artery disease, changes in lifestyles and a rise in the geriatric population are the key factors

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.37 Billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Stents are small expandable tubes that are used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries. A coronary stent is a small mesh tube that holds open passages in the body such as weak or narrow arteries. It is a small tube shaped device placed in the coronary arteries, which supply blood to the heart, to keep the arteries open in the treatment of coronary heart diseases. The coronary stents are used in almost all the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures. Stents reduce chest pains and have been proven to have improved chances of survival and decrease adverse events in the acute myocardial infraction. Coronary Stents market is continuously growing. With the rising advancements and launch of new products, there is huge scope to the product.

Fill in your details to get your hands on an Exclusive Sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1736

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Coronary Stents market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Coronary Stents market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Vascular Concepts, Stentys SA, Biosensors International Group Ltd. and Orbus Neich.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Minimal invasiveness has been attracting the attention of many in the recent times. Since Coronary Angioplasty is one of the types of minimal intrusive treatments, there has been a spur of growth in the demand for this procedure. Increasing cases of coronary artery diseases, has triggered research and development initiatives to develop several innovative solutions for the treatment purposes, which lays a foundation for future growth.

• Hospitals dominate the market with a market share of 63%. This is due to the extensive facilities offered in hospitals.

• The coronary stents are of two types in terms of delivery. These include, balloon expandable stents and self-expandable stents.

• The existence of alternatives for coronary angioplasty has also become a restraining factor for the coronary stents market. These alternatives include procedures such as Atherectomy, Laser angioplasty, coronary artery bypass etc.

• Recent developments have encouraged the market to the very large extent. For instance, the recent launch of Dual Therapy Stents (DTS) is a one of its kind type of stent. The DTS is a combination of Drug Eluding Stents and Bio-engineered Stent. It has a coating on the inside as well as outside making the chances of blood clots, inflammations and tissue injuries less likely. The DTS is seen to grow at a rate of 8.8%.

• Among the types of stents, Drug Eluting Stents, being the most time tested type of stents, dominate the market. They are the considered to be the safest and the most time tested among all the other types of stents. They are expected to grow at a rate of 7.7%.

• North America dominates the market with the highest market share. The changing dietary habits and cases of obesity have led to an increase in the cases of CAD i.e. Coronary Artery Disease. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%.

• Europe follows North America closely and holds the highest market share amounting to 30.4%. This can be attributed to the rising technological advancements in the region. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%.

• Asia Pacific is seen to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 8.7%. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the region and the rising cases of Coronary Artery Disease. Several governments in this region have taken initiatives to make medical facilities and surgical procedures affordable. Asia Pacific holds a market share of around 26.6%.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Coronary Stents market on the basis of type, material, end use and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Dual Therapy Stents

• Drug Eluting Stents

• Bio-engineered Stents

• Bare Metal Stents

• Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)

By End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Cardiac Centers

By Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Metal

• Polymer

• Copolymer

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1736

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Coronary Stents Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Coronary Stents Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coronary-stents-market

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global Coronary Stents market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Coronary Stents industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1736

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

Browse More Reports:

Oxycodone Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/oxycodone-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-49-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

Atrial Fibrillation Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/atrial-fibrillation-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-11-billion-in-2028-noted-reports-and-data-/

Mammography Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/mammography-market-size-to-reach-usd-3-4-billion-in-2028/

Medical Ceramics Market @ https://www.biospace.com/article/global-medical-ceramics-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-86-billion-in-2028-says-reports-and-data/

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

