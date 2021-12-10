Mylk Labs Launches Three Value Packs of Oatmeal Cups

One of the nation’s fastest-growing companies has unveiled a variety of oatmeal cups.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time of the holidays, representatives with Mylk Labs today announced the official launch of its three value packs of oatmeal.

“We are very excited about our three value packs of oatmeal,” said Mylk Labs CEO Grace Cheng.

Mylk Labs, a woman-owned business, only uses clean ingredients that you'd find in Mother Nature's Garden—all-natural, non-GMO, whole grain, vegan, and free from gluten, refined sugars, and artificial additives. The company's ultimate goal is to provide rewarding, wholesome food through real ingredients that everyone can enjoy.

The first of the three value packs of oatmeal is the 1-Month Oatmeal Variety, which comes with 30 cups of heart-hearty oatmeal. Individuals are now able to save $15 on the value pack that features:

• 6 cups of Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

• 6 cups of Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

• 6 cups of Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple

• 6 cups of Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

• 6 cups of Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

The second of the three value packs of oatmeal is the 2-Month Oatmeal Variety (https://www.mylklabs.com/products/2-mo-oatmeal-variety-pack), which comes with 60 cups of oatmeal. Individuals can save $41 on the value pack that features:

• 12 cups of Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

• 12 cups of Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

• 12 cups of Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple

• 12 cups of Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

• 12 cups of Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

The last of the three value packs of oatmeal is the 3-Month Oatmeal Variety (https://www.mylklabs.com/products/3-mo-oatmeal-variety-pack) with 90 cups of oatmeal. Individuals can now save $75 on the value pack that features:

• 18 cups of Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

• 18 cups of Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

• 18 cups of Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple

• 18 cups of Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

• 18 cups of Sun-Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

Regarding how customers rate the company's products, one customer identified as Robert M described them as his go-to breakfast.

“This stuff is amazing,” Robert said before adding, “It’s so much better tasting and better than my traditional oatmeal. My favorite so far is the apple flavor.”

But that’s not all. A second customer identified as Mark G described the company’s products as a super-efficient breakfast.

“All the ingredients for a quick, easy and delicious start to my day. But also, a relatively guilt free midnight snack,” Mark said.

For more information, please visit https://www.mylklabs.com/pages/our-story

About Mylk Labs

Our mission at Mylk Labs is to share wholesome food that nourishes and fuels the body without compromising flavor, nutrition, or convenience.

